Courageously Tess: Fairfield Ludlowe’s Stapleton finds peace in losing senior season to injury

The small silver pendant is engraved: ‘Courage, dear heart.’

Tess Stapleton never competes without it. She puts it on her left wrist the night before the season’s first indoor track and field meet and doesn’t take it off until the string begins to fray at the end of the outdoor season.

She doesn’t wear the bracelet for luck — she works too hard to need that — but for strength. When she’s out on the track before a race or in the classroom before an exam or under the covers, wanting to stay in bed away from the world, the bracelet and its three simple words help keep her anxiety at bay.

“It’s something so simple but it always makes me feel better,” said Tess, a long jumper and hurdler who has committed to Stanford. “It always just reminds me that when I am doing something scary that I just need to have courage.”

It’s this bracelet she has leaned on time after time for encouragement after a horrendous fall her freshman year created a wall of anxiety big enough to convince her to walk away from the starting line only to return and conclude her high school career as one of the best in the state.

But Tess’s success is not built from this bracelet. Instead, it reminds her to be brave and face her fears.

Now, in the biggest setback of her young career — losing her final season at Ludlowe High School to injury — Tess is relying on the strength she’s built since overcoming that startling fall three years ago on one of the sports biggest stages.

CLEARING THE ANXIETY HURDLE

Justin Tomczyk, Tess’s middle and high school coach, could tell she was off pace the minute she started the 100-meter hurdle race at the 2018 CIAC State Class LL Outdoor Championships. She was sprinting too fast, losing control of timing in-between hurdles.

“I describe it as watching an accident in slow motion,” he said. “My heart was just literally sinking”

Tess tripped over the final hurdle, falling flat onto the track. Her body skidded a few feet causing severe road rash from the rough surface of the track.

Hannah Baker, Tess’s longtime teammate, was running in the lane next to Tess and was shocked to see the girl who always won laying on the track, while everyone else sprinted across the finish line.

“She was just there on the ground,” Baker said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is not happening. Like, no way.’”

The embarrassment of the fall morphed into an overwhelming fear for Tess. In practices, she’d get frustrated and run timidly toward the hurdles.

Seven months after her fall, at the 2019 Marine Corps Holiday Classic, Tess’s fear was uncontrollable.

Her anxiety seeped through the surface as she excessively jumped up and down and shook out her limbs warming up for the 55-meter hurdles.

Thoughts of pressing doubt swarmed her mind: “I can’t do this. I’m not ready. I’m going to fall again. I don’t want to do this.”

The doubt grew louder until she gave in and turned her back to the track and walked away. Immediately disqualifying herself from the race.

Her dad, Jon, was furious. He always taught her the only way to get over fears is to confront them and she had just done the opposite.

Tomczyk understood Tess’s reasoning for walking away and felt disappointed in watching her lose complete faith in herself.

“I didn’t like the pressure she felt around that. I just saw it. I felt it,” Tomczyk said. “I’m really glad that she didn’t compete, that she walked away. I don’t know if many coaches would say that, but it was the right thing to do in that moment.”

Tess’s anxiety had peaked. The sound of the crowd’s collective gasp, watching her face-plant on the track, kept echoing in her head.

About a week later, she was scheduled to face the hurdles again. The night before the meet, Tess’s mom, Olivia, came into her daughter’s room with a gift to help ease her fear. Seeing her daughter so down was painful. The girl who freely belts out Broadway songs and obsesses over top professional runners’ lifestyle advice, was not the version of Tess in front of Olivia. This Tess was missing her spark.

So when Olivia saw the bracelet at that small boutique, she knew it was what Tess needed.

“That’s what I needed to give Tess, something that will be a whisper from me to her at the start line so that she knows I’m acknowledging, ‘I know how you feel, Tess. I know this is frightening, but I also know that you can do it and you have the courage to get through this,’” Olivia said.

At that next meet, the Elm City Coaches Meet, Tess refused to let the fear take over. Before the race started, she looked down at the bracelet and let herself believe in its words. She won the 55 hurdles with a time of 8.81 seconds.

“(The bracelet) reminded me that I have to have courage, I have to be strong because there’s sometimes where my mind really does want to take control and I have let it prevent me from doing a lot of things,” Tess said.

With her confidence back, she became stronger than before.

She won 18 of the 22 hurdle races she competed in that indoor season, including winning the 55 hurdles at the CIAC State Open. The success carried into the outdoor season where she won the hurdles title at both the Class LL Championships and State Open.

The following year, as a junior in 2020, her dominance continued. She won the 55 hurdles and the long jump at the New England High School Indoor Championships with personal bests of 7.88 and 19 feet, 6.5 inches, respectively. Both marks ranked Tess within the top-10 in the nation. She was named the 2019-20 Connecticut Gatorade Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“She just became a beast,” Tomczyk said. “I would not have wanted to line up next to her in hurdles. I would not want to compete against her in long jump. She was just a force.”

Tess understood everything that had held her back was in her head and all she needed was to reset her perspective.

“It’s really scary doing an event where everyone just looks at it like it’s inevitable for you to face-plant in front of a crowd of people,” she said. “My mentality switched from ‘You’re not going to fall. You’ll be fine,’ to ‘So what if you fall. You will also be fine.’”

BALANCING ACADEMICS, ATHLETICS AND LIFE

Tess competed in this year’s indoor season unattached from Ludlowe. At the Virginia Showcase in January, despite falling in hurdles, she jumped a personal best in long jump with a 19-6.75.

She’s learned falling doesn’t define her career. It’s what she does when she gets back up that matters most.

Tess signed her National Letter of Intent with Stanford this fall fulfilling her middle school dream.

Stanford’s sprints and hurdles coach Jarius Cooper first noticed Tess when she was a sophomore at Ludlowe during his lone season as an assistant coach for UConn women’s track and field team. When he got the job at Stanford, Tess was one of the first athletes he recommended to recruit. He saw her talent and related to her upbringing with an older sibling with special needs. Tess’ older brother, Kyle, her biggest fan, has Autism.

“It definitely hit home for me being a middle child and having an older sibling with autism. It’s very unique and she reminds me a lot of myself and how she deals with her own personal trials and how she balances it all,” Cooper said. “That’s what let me know that she could really handle this situation.”

Outside of athletics, it was Tess’s academics that got Stanford’s attention — which had a 5.2 acceptance rate in 2020.

Tess holds a 4.3 GPA at Ludlowe. She balances three AP classes on top of her busy training schedule, which included driving to New Jersey a few times a week for individual training following Ludlowe’s practice.

She doesn’t allow herself to slack on schoolwork, always putting as much effort into her classes as she does on the track, sometimes working on essays between events during meets.

“I hate losing and I hate being unprepared,” Tess said. “When all my hard work was paying off, I didn’t want it to stop. And so, the only solution was keep working hard, keep training hard.”

The pressure of demanding the best of herself in everything she does has always been constant with Tess. She never skips a day, including waking up at 8 a.m. on her 18th birthday just to get a workout in, and never settles for anything less than 100 percent.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think people realize how hard it is to be someone like Tess in terms of every meet you’re supposed to win and at every place you go. Second place is not acceptable,” Jon said.

While her high expectations drive her every day, it’s Tess’s ability to channel her anxiety into motivation that has grown the most.

So much so that when doctors told her on March 26 her high school career was over due to a lower back stress reaction, she was able to find peace.

Of course, she experienced heartbreak realizing she wouldn’t get her senior outdoor season, nor the chance to chase more state titles. But that’s all OK to her. She knows she’s done more than she could have imagined for Ludlowe, including setting 13 of the school’s all-time track and field records, two of which are state records.

And like every time she’s fallen, Tess will return stronger than before.

“That’s a pretty cool legacy to leave, right? That you can make this epic footprint, but also be really human,” Tomczyk said. “From a coach’s standpoint, there’s nothing I could be more proud of than that. She’s really never let the moment become too big for her and I think that takes a lot of courage.”





