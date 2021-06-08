Cosciello’s heroics in bottom of 7th rallies Seymour past Granby, into Class M final

WEST HAVEN — Down to possibly the last few pitches of her high school career, Seymour’s Jacey Cosciello had to regroup. Hitless in her first three at bats, Cosciello had a chance to redeem herself in the seventh inning with her team trailing by a run.

Cosciello did that and more.

Lining a two-out double to left to score Shea McDaniel with the tying run, Cosciello then scored the eventual winning run on a Granby error as No. 10 Seymour rallied to top third-seeded Granby Memorial 4-3 in the Class M semifinals at Biondi Field in West Haven Monday evening.

“I just got to hit the ball,” Cosciello said of the game-changing at bat. “That is all I was thinking in my head. I was 0-for-3. I had nothing to lose.”

With the victory, Seymour will play fifth-seeded North Branford, a 7-2 upset winner over top-seeded Woodland, in the Class M final at a site and date to be determined.

The title game will be a rematch of the 2017 final won by the Wildcats. Seymour last played in the final in 2019, suffering a 6-5 loss to Waterford.

Trailing 3-2 entering the seventh, Seymour got off to a good start as McDaniel led off with a single and reached second on an error. McDaniel moved to third on a sacrifice by Grace Parkosewich, and scored on the double by Cosciello.

“I think it’s great,” Seymour coach Ken Pereiras said. “We are down with two outs in the seventh and we get a monster hit by Jacey. She was struggling and we told her all it takes is one at bat to change how you feel. That’s what she did.”

With two outs, Granby intentionally walked Morgan Teodosio and looked to be out of the inning as pitcher Abigail Kidd got a pop up, but it was misplayed, allowing Cosciello to score the go-ahead run.

“It is a tough way to lose,” Granby coach Brian McDermott said. “We showed our character by coming back after trailing by two, but we made some uncharacteristic plays which hurt us.”

The Bears not only made five errors in the field, but mental errors also played a part in the loss.

After each team failed to score over the first four innings, Seymour took a 2-0 lead in the fifth. McDaniel again was in the mix as she led off with a single, went to second when Emma Rousseau reached on an error, and scored along with Rousseau on a single to deep center by Teodosio.

“We did not give up,” Pereiras said. “We lost five games this year, and three to Woodland. That’s nothing to be ashamed of. We have had a great season. The kids have played hard.”

Granby came right back, scoring three times in the bottom of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead.

With one out, Ashley Bristol and Kidd singled, and Reagan Winn walked to load the bases with two outs. Alexis Klein singled to tie the game, and Natalie Ehrenwerth singled to score courtesy runner Kate Maliszewski for the lead.

“We showed character coming back, but we made some uncharacteristic plays out there,” McDermott said. “We had a bunt play where no one covered. We practice that in our sleep. That was a clutch hit by them. That was a pretty darn good at bat (Cosciello).”

Seymour pitcher Erin Lifrieri allowed seven hits, struck out nine and walked three in the win. Granby’s Kidd struck out 13 and walked two, while also allowing seven hits.

“I thought she kept them off-balanced,” Pereiras said of Lifrieri. “She had one tough inning. Other than that, she was in control. She was throwing strikes.”

Teodosio and McDaniel led Seymour with two hits each, while Ehrenwerth had two hits for Granby.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jacey Cosciello, Seymour: Senior lined a clutch two-out double to deliver the tying run in the seventh, before scoring the eventual winning run later in the inning.

QUOTABLE

“We have been overlooked this year. We are the underdogs. We have nothing to lose.” — Seymour senior Jacey Cosciello

Seymour 4, Granby 3

Seymour 000 020 2 – 4 7 1

Granby 000 030 0 – 3 7 5

S: Erin Lifrieri (W, 20-5) and Lily Desautels; G: Abigail Kidd (L) and Reagan Winn