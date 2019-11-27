Constantinides, New Fairfield retains Candlewood Cup over New Milford, closes in on Class M berth

Fata on the teams run at the moment #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/dJhs0pM4w4 — Ryan Lacey (@RyanLacey11) November 27, 2019

NEW MILFORD—The scenario wasn’t quite win-and-in for New Fairfield Tuesday night, but it was close enough.

In must-win mentality since mid September, the Rebels did just that to all but lock up their place in the postseason.

A pair of rushing touchdowns from Matt Constantinides and an excellent performance by New Fairfield’s defense secured a 20-6 win over New Milford to retain the Candlewood Cup. The Rebels finished the regular season 8-2 on the back of eight straight wins and are in commanding position to a secure a Class M playoff spot by Thanksgiving.

“It’s one heck of a feeling,” said New Fairfield senior Nick Dimyan, who scored the other touchdown. “For the last month we’ve been about No. 9, hoping to get in there. Last week we were put into No. 8 and we might move up; this is awesome.”

The ingredients were in place for an upset that would have capsized the Rebels. An improved rival that had an extra week to prepare while New Fairfield was playing its fifth game in 25 days. The Rebels jumped out to a 14-0 lead on its first two drives behind the two Constantinides scores.

Add to the Thuesen highlight reel, just snatches the ball out of the air and Rebels are back in business #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/Uh3vvL7QDa — Ryan Lacey (@RyanLacey11) November 27, 2019

“Anything can happen,” New Fairfield coach Anthony Fata said. “It could have gone either way; New Milford played their tails off and we knew that coming into it. We sputtered at times but I had faith in these guys.”

The Green Wave moved the ball more than their point total would suggest, but faltered in New Fairfield territory on several occasions. New Milford finished coach Sean Murray’s first season 4-6 with two losses coming in the final seconds.

“We definitely moved the ball,” Murray said. “I think we had a penalty on one that set us back, a fumble on one and we had a couple where we got right to the sticks. I thought we played hard and were right there in the mix and didn’t make all the plays when they were there.”

Sophomore quarterback Reese Vanek threw a 27-yard strike to John Fitzmaurice to cut the lead to 14-6 right before halftime. The fumble came midway through the fourth quarter on a fourth down scramble that was right at the line to gain in the red zone, and ended any hopes of a comeback.

“I’m very happy with how (the season went),” Murray said. “We could have gotten another game but in all 10 games we never quit and played until the end every time. I’m proud of them; they treated the game of football all season like they’re supposed to.”

Constantinides with the keeper (used it so much it just comes up in suggestions, so that’s great). Caps a 13 play 72 yard drive for Rebels, lead New Milford 7-0 mid first #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/eWVKLzwAMC — Ryan Lacey (@RyanLacey11) November 27, 2019

Any number of results going in the Rebels — who temporarily moved up to No. 6 — favor will provide enough breathing room to get into the postseason. And as far as what scoreboard watching Fata will be doing over the next 48 hours?

“Hopefully that turkey will taste even better on Thursday,” Fata said. “My wife is going to have me home cleaning, and then I’ll watch some film.”

QUOTABLE

“It’s going to be good because we’re going to need it,” said Fata of having a week between Tuesday and a potential state quarterfinal. “We had a couple of players banged up in the game and hopefully everything works out.”

NEW FAIRFIELD 20, NEW MILFORD 6

NF—Matt Constantinides 7 run (kick)

NF—Matt Constantinides 2 run (kick)

NM—John Fitzmaurice 27 pass Reese Vanek (kick blocked)

NF–Nick Dimyan 12 run (kick missed)

NEW FAIRFIELD14 0 6 0 — 20

NEW MILFORD0 6 0 0 — 6

Records: New Fairfield 8-2, New Milford 4-6.