Avallone, Clinkscales help Torrington snap Wilby’s three-game wins streak

TORRINGTON — Torrington football won an emotional game against Wilby at the Robert H. Frost Sports Complex 34-12 Friday night.

The Red Raiders (4-2) beat Wilby 46-0 last year, but a much-improved Wildcat team (3-3) came to Torrington with its sights set on revenge in a battle marred by personal fouls on both sides and a brief game-ending brawl with 2:13 left on the clock.

“It’s a very embarrassing way to end a game, but I’m proud of our guys. They kept plugging away,” said Torrington coach Gaitan Rodriguez.

The Raiders did just that on their first touchdown. Starting on the Wilby 41 after a Wildcat fumble late in the first quarter, Torrington marched to the Wilby 9 before Conrad Avallone scored the first of his two touchdowns on a run seconds into the second period.

Leading 7-0 in the third quarter, Jacob Coleman ripped off a 33-yard scoring run to widen the margin.

On Wilby’s following series, Torrington sophomore Sean Clinkscales intercepted a pass by freshman quarterback Aaron James, running it back 45 yards for another Raider score.

James made up for it with an 8-yard pass to DeShaun Wilson, who lateraled to Andres Urena for a Wildcat touchdown.

James started the fourth quarter with a 50-yard scoring pass to Rackwon James, but the rest of the game belonged to the Raiders.

After Wilby bad snap and a Wildcat personal foul started Torrington on the Wilby 20-yard line, Clinkscales had his second touchdown on a 20-yard run.

The final straw for the emotions came with Avallone’s 9-yard touchdown with 2:13 left in the game.

TORRINGTON 34, WILBY 12

WILBY 0 0 6 6 — 12

TORRINGTON 0 7 13 14 — 34

T — Conrad Avallone 9-yard run (Joe White kick)

T — Jacob Coleman 33-yard run (White kick)

T — Sean Clinkscales 45-yard interception return (kick blocked)

W — Andres Urena 2-yard lateral from DeShaun Wilson (run failed)

W — Raekwon James 50-yard pass from Aaron James (pass failed)

T — Clinkscales 20-yard run (White kick)

T — Avallone 9-yard run (White kick)

Records: Wilby 3-3; Torrington 4-2