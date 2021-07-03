Connor Robertson commits to Texas football; former Fairfield Prep lineman moved from CT

Former Fairfield Prep offensive lineman Connor Robertson, who moved with his family from Wilton to Texas in 2020, has committed to Texas, he announced on Twitter on Friday.

“I am committed to the school that has always been my dream, The University of Texas,” tweeted Robertson, who is going into his senior year.

Robertson’s father, Michael, also attended Texas. The Robertsons and the family of another Fairfield Prep player, Nick Morris Jr., both moved to Austin in late summer 2020. Westlake went 14-0 and won the state Class 6A Division I championship.

The CIAC did not hold a tackle football season in Connecticut.

Morris, a senior who had been committed to Pennsylvania, wound up going to Duke. Robertson got numerous Division I offers and went with the Longhorns. His tweet included photos of him as a youngster in a variety of Texas shirts.

mfornabaio@ctpost.com; @fornabaioctp