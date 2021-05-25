Connecticut’s top softball performances for Week 6

Sydney Adolfson, Newtown: Shut out New Milford in the first round of the SWC tournament, allowing four hits while striking out seven.

Kendall Allen, Naugatuck: Was 2-for-3 with a 6th inning, game-tying double in Naugatuck’s 4-2 win over Wolcott last Tuesday.

Maddie Burrows, Waterford: Pitched a one-hitter and struck out eight in a 7-1 win over Ledyard.

Kiley Bulinski, Woodland: Was 2-for-4 with a walk-off single in Woodland’s extra inning 4-3 win over Oxford to remain undefeated.

Brooke Buzzeo, St. Joseph: Pitched a 13 strikeout one-hitter and collected three hits of her own in the opening round of the FCIAC tournament against Harding.

Saniya Carr, Platt: Was 4-for-6 with nine RBIs and three runs scored and a walk in Platt and New Britain’s 43-43 tie which ended Tuesday with Platt winning 44-43.

Angela Colonis, Waterford: Pitched a two-hit shutout and homered twice with six RBIs in Waterford’s 22-0 win over Griswold. Also threw a one-hitter and struck out nine in a 3-0 win over East Lyme.

Margaret Constantine, Stonington: Hit a walk-off RBI single in Stonington’s 7-6 extra inning win over Waterford, handing the Lancers their first loss.

Kathryn Gallant, Masuk: Continued her dominance, throwing a shutout and struck out 14 while hitting two home runs in a 12-0 win over Brookfield in the SWC playoffs. She also no-hit Pomperaug and struck out 19 and one-hit Barlow, striking out 12.

Sophie Garner-MacKinnon, Hall: Pitched a total of 16 innings last week, racking up 37 strikeouts while allowing no earned runs on 4 hits.

Julia Panarella, Southington: Pitched a five-hit, 10 strikeout performance in Southington’s 3-2 win over Cheshire.

Paige Perkins, Ledyard: Hit two home runs in Ledyard’s 6-4 win over Stonington.

Alyssa Roberts, Naugatuck: Was 3-4 with six RBIs and a grand slam in Naugatuck’s 13-1 win over Holy Cross and earned the win by striking out 12.

Katie Schatz, Amity: Threw a complete game shutout against Lauralton Hall, allowing four hits and striking out 14 in Amity’s 8-0 win.

Samantha Sosnovich, Woodland: Threw a two-hitter and struck out 11 in Woodland’s 7-0 win over Seymour. Also homered and earned the win in Woodland’s extra inning victory over Oxford.

Mac Stone-Folmar, Notre Dame-Fairfield: Had three hits, including her 100th of her two-year career and 15th home run of the season in NDF’s 13-0 win over Barlow.

Ali Tellier, Bristol Eastern: Threw a no-hitter and struck out eight and had two hits in Bristol Eastern’s 16-0 win over St. Paul.

Lauren Wasikowski, St. Joseph: Pitched a one-hit shutout and struck out 13 against Ridgefield and was 3-4 with four RBIs and earned the win in St. Joe’s 15-3 win over McMahon.

— Will Aldam