Connecticut’s top softball performances for Week 5

Emilee Bishop, East Haven

Threw a 3-hitter with nine Ks in a 11-0 win over Sheehan. Bishop also hit two home runs in the game.

Kaleigh Bodak, Haddam-Killingworth

Pitched a one-hitter with 14Ks for her 7th win of the season in H-K’s 9-1 win over East Hampton.

Alex Boone, Mercy

Recorded her 200th strikeout of the season with a 11K performance in Mercy’s 14-2 win over Lauralton Hall. She is just 21 away from 400 career Ks in three seasons. She also hit her 8th home run this year in that game.

Maddie Burrows, Waterford

Threw a one-hit shutout with 19Ks against Fitch, she also homered in the game. She also homered twice in Waterford’s 7-4 win over NFA.

Jill Ciccarelli, Amity

Hit a three-run home run in Amity’s 4-3 win over Cheshire on Friday, handing the Rams their first loss.

Kathryn Gallant, Masuk

Threw a five inning perfect game against Bethel with 14Ks, and a two-hit shutout against Newtown with 11Ks in Masuk’s 1-0 win.

Sophie Garner-MacKinnon, Hall

Threw a no-hitter with 17Ks against Simsbury, a one-hitter with 16Ks against Farmington, and a two-hitter with 13Ks against East Catholic.

Olivia Greco, Amity

Hit a two-run walk-off home run in Amity’s 4-3 win over Lauralton Hall last Monday.

Riley Kane, Oxford

Threw a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in Oxford’s 16-0 win over Ansonia.

Erin Lifrieri, Seymour

Got her revenge against Oxford, striking out 11 and out dueling Sophie Gendron. She also threw a 1-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts against Derby.

Tiffany Lubanksi, Enfield

Threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts in Enfield’s 18-0 win over East Catholic.

Sara MacKinnon, Immaculate

Batted .667 last week with a home run and four extra base hits. She had eight RBIs and nine runs scored while throwing out four of five attempting base stealers from behind the dish.

Kiley Mullins, North Branford

No-hit Morgan with eight strikeouts in a five-inning 15-0 North Branford win.

Olivia Olson, North Haven

Earned two wins on the mound and hit a home run in a doubleheader sweep of Jonathan Law. In the first game she threw a complete game shutout.

Lindsay Onofrio, North Branford

Hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning of North Branford’s 10-9 win over Cromwell.

Bri Pearson, Cheshire

Though it wasn’t a no-hitter this time, Pearson shutout East Haven for a second time in Cheshire’s 3-0 win. She has shut out No. 7 East Haven over 12 innings this season.

Judy Traczali, Notre Dame-Fairfield

Threw a one-hitter with 12Ks in an 11-0 win over New Milford for her 10th shutout of the season.

Kaelin Waldron, Griswold

Threw a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts against Killingly. She was one out away from completing a perfect game before surrendering a single.

Lauren Wasikowski, St. Joseph

Pitched a complete game with 11 Ks and delivered a walk-off double in St. Joseph’s 4-3 win over Trumbull to remain undefeated.