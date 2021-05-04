Connecticut’s top softball performances for Week 3

Maddy FitzGerald, St. Joseph: Went 6-for-8 with four home runs, eight runs scored and seven RBIs in St. Joseph’s 3-0 week. She homered twice in St. Joseph’s 5-2 win over Ludlowe.

Sophie Garner-MacKinnon, Hall: Garner-MacKinnon threw another no-hitter, this time with 15Ks in a 4-0 win over Glastonbury.

Sophie Gendron, Oxford: The sophomore pitched no-hitters in consecutive games following a 10-inning outing to hand Seymour its first loss.

Olivia Greco, Amity: Hit home runs in three straight at bats in No. 9 Amity’s 18-2 win over Lyman Hall.

Erin Lifrieri, Seymour: Threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk in Seymour’s 15-0 win over Sacred Heart.

Sara MacKinnon, Immaculate: Batted .727 with three home runs, two doubles, and a triple. She had four RBIs, and seven runs scored in in three games.

Abby Otta, Barlow: Ota went 5-for-5 with a triple, five runs scored and seven stolen bases in Barlow’s 17-4 win over Kolbe Cathedral.

Samantha Sosnovich, Woodland: Led newly ranked No. 10 Woodland to its 3-0 win over Seymour, which was ranked No. 6 at the time. Sosnovich pitched a two-hitter with 19 strikeouts for undefeated Woodland.

MacQuairre Stone-Folmar, Notre Dame-Fairfield: Went 10-for-13 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored in three NDF wins. Six of her 10 hits were for extra bases.

Kailey Sweigard, Cheshire: The senior homered in consecutive games and drove in eight runs in Cheshire’s three win week.

Lauren Wasikowski, St. Joseph: Earned the victory in a 5-2 win over Fairfield Ludlowe, which was undefeated at the time. She struck out 12 over seven innings, allowing one earned run (the first she had allowed this season).

