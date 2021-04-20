Connecticut’s top softball performances for Week 1

TOP PERFORMERS

Maddie Burrows, Waterford: The junior has thrown two no-hitters and launched a home run in each of her first two games.

Allie Clark, Ludlowe: Is 11-for-18 to start the season with three home runs and two doubles for 5-0 Ludlowe.

Anna Dziecinny, Waterford: Earned her first career win and hit her first two homers (in the same inning) in Waterford’s 22-0 win over New London.

Sophie Garner-MacKinnon, Hall: The Duke committed junior no-hit Lewis Mills early in the season and also shutout RHAM over 12 innings with 28 strikeouts in a 1-0 Hall victory.

Erin Lifrieri, Seymour: Threw a perfect game with 11 strikeouts in Seymour’s 12-0 win over Ansonia.

Maddie Lula, Jonathan Law: In her first five games, Lula is 10-for-17 with four doubles, a triple and a home run. Even after missing her junior year, the Mercy College commit could still reach 100 career hits this season.

Bri Pearson, Cheshire: Pearson is 4-0 and has tossed shutouts against Amity and Guilford. She has also homered twice.

Emily Reynolds, Somers: Pitched a two-hit shutout and collected three hits in a 4-0 win over Coventry.

Caitlyn Romero, Ludlowe: Batting .688 (11-16) with 14 RBIs, two home runs and four doubles in a dangerous Ludlowe lineup.

Sara Rivers, Ledyard: The senior completed back-to-back no-hitters against New London and East Lyme.

Kim Saunders, Stamford: Struck out 15 batters in a 14-1 win over Greenwich. Has led Stamford to a 4-1 record.

Susan Sosnovich, Woodland: Went 4-for-4 and hit for the cycle with 3 RBIs in Woodland’s 8-5 victory over Wolcott.

Lauren Wasikowski, St. Joseph: Struck out 21 batters in a two-hit shutout over New Canaan and threw a complete game shutout against Staples.

— Will Aldam