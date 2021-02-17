Connecticut’s top performances for week 1 includes an eight-point week

Louie Alfidi, BBD: Went 3-0 this week, making 91 saves on 94 shots, including 33 saves in 2-0 shutout win over Newtown/New Fairfield. He finished the week with a 1.00 GAA and .968 save percentage.

Wyatt Chrisman, St. Joseph: Notched hat trick in 8-1 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield, which was St. Joseph’s first win over a Division I opponent since 2018.

Tiernan Curley, Fairfield Prep: Returned to lineup after missing first two games and scored three goals in 3-0 win over Darien.

John D’Errico, Notre Dame-West Haven: Scored three goals and added five assists in four games to open the season.

Rhys Davies, Fairfield co-op: Scored two goals in a 9-1 win vs. West Haven and notched an assist in 4-1 win against St. Joseph.

Ashton Delmonico, Notre Dame-West Haven: Scored a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield.

Teddy Dyer, Darien: Notched a hat trick and two assists in Darien’s 7-4 win over Greenwich.

Carter Ellis, New Canaan: Had two assists in a 2-0 win over Fairfield Prep and scored one goal in 5-1 win against Ridgefield.

Andrew Fogarty, Newington co-op: Made 17 saves to earn a shutout in 2-0 win over Conard.

Timmy Hayden, Immaculate: Scored three goals during the week – one vs. Notre Dame-West Haven and two vs. New Milford.

Ryan Magee, Watertown/Pomperaug: Scored five goals this week – three against Amity and two versus Trumbull.

Tommy Martin, Fairfield Prep: Posted back-to-back shutouts against Ridgefield (20 saves) and Darien (29 saves). Made 74 saves on 76 shots (.974 save percentage) and sports a 0.67 goals against average.

Chase Mawhinney, South Windsor: Scored five goals this week – one vs. Simsbury, one vs. Northwest Catholic and notched the hat-trick against Glastonbury. He also added an assist against Simsbury.

Joey Romano, Sheehan: Scored six goals – two in 5-1 win over Hand, three in 9-1 win over North Branford and one in 8-4 win over Watertown-Pomperaug.

Tim Zubrowski, Housatonic co-op: The sophomore goalie made 65 saves in his first varsity start, a 5-1 loss to BBD.

GAMES TO WATCH

Hamden at Notre Dame-West Haven, Wednesday, 4 p.m.: No matter what the records are for either team, the rivalry trumps all of it.

Darien at New Canaan, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.: A rematch up of the FCIAC championship game from a year ago, might also be a the first of three potential matchups between the two this season.

Farmington Valley Generals at Northwest Catholic, Wednesday, 8 p.m.: An early season battle between two of the top programs in the CCC.

Ridgefield at Fairfield co-op, Wednesday, 8 p.m.: The top of the FCIAC might already be known, but the middle of the pack is still figuring itself out. The winner of this game will be telling.

Wethersfield at Rocky Hill co-op, Friday, 8 p.m.: It’s the second matchup between the two teams this season. A year ago, they were on one team.

Notre Dame-West Haven at Fairfield Prep, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.: SCC/SWC Division I supremacy on the line. Is it Saturday yet?

BBD at Milford co-op, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.: Two of the better teams in the SCC/SWC Division III face off in a potential postseason precursor.

Northwest Catholic at South Windsor, Monday, 3 p.m.: South Windsor is playing well and looking for another crack at Northwest Catholic, after losing a close one the first time around.

Notre Dame-Fairfield at West Haven, Monday, 5:30 p.m.: The middle of Division I of the SCC/SWC is still sorting itself out and these two of teams are fighting to get going after slow starts to the season.

