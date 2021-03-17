Connecticut’s top ice hockey performances for week 5

TOP PERFORMERS

Rhys Davies, Fairfield co-op

Scored three goals and added two assists in 6-1 win over St. Joseph.

John Gagliardi, Hand

Scored a hat trick in 9-2 win over North Branford.

Tucker Healy, Westhill-Stamford

Scored three goals in 4-1 win over Staples. Added another goal in 4-2 loss against Greenwich.

Patrick Heslin, Immaculate

The freshman scored three goals in a 4-3 loss to Trumbull.

Beau Johnson, New Canaan

Made 26 saves in a 1-0 OT shutout win against Ridgefield.

Jack Roberts, Lyman Hall

Notched his 100th career point on a goal in 5-4 win over North Branford.

Anthony Romano, Sheehan

Scored two goals and had four assists in 9-0 win over New Milford. Scored two more goals in 4-1 win over North Haven.

Aksel Sather, Fairfield Prep

Had five assists in 6-1 win vs. Notre Dame-Fairfield. Added two assists in 2-2 tie vs. Notre Dame-West Haven. Added a goal and an assist in 7-0 win over Hamden.

Connor Smith, Notre Dame-West Haven

Made 49 saves in a 2-2 tie against Fairfield Prep. Made 31 saves in 4-1 win over Xavier. Made 37 saves in 3-2 OT win over West Haven.

Will Stewart, Ridgefield

Scored game-winning goal – also his hat trick goal – in 6-5 OT win vs. Fairfield co-op.

Tyler Stiewing, St. Joseph

Made 33 saves to earn 1-0 win over Greenwich.

Niko Tournas, Amity

The freshman netted three goals in 6-5 win over BBD.

Evan Vasiljevs, Cheshire

Netted his first career hat trick and added an assist in 8-4 win over Guilford. Added a goal and assist in 7-5 win over Branford.

Nik Vasiljevs, Cheshire

Scored one goal and added an assist in 8-4 win over Guilford. Had one assist in 4-1 win over Watertown-Pomperaug. Scored three goals and added three assists in 7-5 win over Branford.

Mason Whitney, Fairfield Prep

The senior scored seven goals this week. Netted a hat trick in 6-1 win vs. Notre Dame-Fairfield and scored two goals – including one with 1:14 left to tie game – in 2-2 tie vs. Notre Dame-West Haven. Scored two goals and added two assists in 7-0 win over Hamden.

GAMES TO WATCH

It’s been a fast and short regular season, but the postseason is upon us. The games to watch this week are all of the playoff games that are beginning at the end of the this and early next week. Watch all of those games and check out GameTimeCT.com for all the up-to-date scores and brackets for each tournament.