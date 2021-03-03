Connecticut’s top hockey performances Week 3

TOP PERFORMERS

James Celentano, Newtown/New Fairfield

Scored a hat trick in 5-1 win over JBWA. Added a goal and an assist in 2-1 win over New Milford.

Finn Cullen, Norwalk/McMahon

Netted a natural hat trick in the first period and four goals total in a 7-3 win over Wilton. Scored two more goals in 4-2 win over JBWA.

Sam Erickson, Darien

Scored the opening goal in 4-0 win over Ridgefield and added two more goals in 5-1 win over St. Joseph.

Owen Finnegan, Trumbull

Scored two goals to lead Trumbull to a 3-1 win in the inaugural Coach Eddy Cup St. Joseph.

Aiden Garvey, BBD

Scored with 4.9 seconds left to cap off the BBD comeback in its 4-3 win over New Milford. He added an assist in the game.

Finn Hoey, Fairfield co-op

Scored three goals in a wild 7-5 win over New Canaan.

Will Huntington, Fairfield Prep

Netted a hat trick and an assist in 6-1 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield.

Owen McGoldrick, Conard

Scored four goals in 6-2 win over Northeastern and scored twice in 8-1 win over Housatonic co-op.

Chris Schofield, Darien

Made 18 saves to earn shutout 4-0 win over Ridgefield.

Zach Schwartz, Staples

Netted a hat-trick in 5-3 win over Westhill/Stamford and scored two goals in 5-2 win over Wilton

Connor Smith, Notre Dame-West Haven

Made 25 saves in 2-0 shutout win over Ridgefield.

Will Stewart, Ridgefield

Scored three goals in 5-1 win over St. Joseph.

Malcolm Thompson, Immaculate

Scored two goals – including his first varsity – and added an assist in 5-4 win against Hamden. Notched another assist in 5-1 loss to West Haven.

Ethan Utermarck, East Catholic

Made 38 saves in 1-0 overtime win over Farmington Valley.

Charlie Zolin, Greenwich

Made 31 saves in shutout 1-0 win vs. New Canaan.

GAMES TO WATCH

Watertown-Pomperaug at Guilford, Thursday, 4:20 p.m.: Guilford finally play in a game this season…we hope.

Norwalk/McMahon at BBD, Friday, 7:45 p.m.: Two of the top teams in the traditional Division III face off in an out of conference game.

Notre Dame-West Haven at West Haven, Saturday, 1 p.m.: You know what they say about rivalry games.

South Windsor at East Catholic, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.: The CCC North Division continues to beat each other up in close games. This will be another one.

Fairfield co-op at Darien, Saturday, 4:20 p.m.: The second game of a back-to-back between the two teams. These two games will tell us a lot about the Fairfield co-op team.

Staples at Trumbull, Saturday, 8:30 p.m.: Preview of the FCIAC D2/D3 tournament championship? Could be.

Sheehan at Westhill/Stamford, Monday, 4 p.m.: A nice out of conference test for both squads.