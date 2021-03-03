GameTime CT

Connecticut’s top hockey performances Week 3

Captain Finn Cullen and The Norwalk high school co op team take on the Milford co op team in CIAC action Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at SoNo Ice House in Norwalk, Conn.
TOP PERFORMERS

James Celentano, Newtown/New Fairfield

Scored a hat trick in 5-1 win over JBWA. Added a goal and an assist in 2-1 win over New Milford.

Finn Cullen, Norwalk/McMahon

Netted a natural hat trick in the first period and four goals total in a 7-3 win over Wilton. Scored two more goals in 4-2 win over JBWA.

Sam Erickson, Darien

Scored the opening goal in 4-0 win over Ridgefield and added two more goals in 5-1 win over St. Joseph.

Owen Finnegan, Trumbull

Scored two goals to lead Trumbull to a 3-1 win in the inaugural Coach Eddy Cup St. Joseph.

Aiden Garvey, BBD

Scored with 4.9 seconds left to cap off the BBD comeback in its 4-3 win over New Milford. He added an assist in the game.

Finn Hoey, Fairfield co-op

Scored three goals in a wild 7-5 win over New Canaan.

Will Huntington, Fairfield Prep

Netted a hat trick and an assist in 6-1 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield.

Owen McGoldrick, Conard

Scored four goals in 6-2 win over Northeastern and scored twice in 8-1 win over Housatonic co-op.

Chris Schofield, Darien

Made 18 saves to earn shutout 4-0 win over Ridgefield.

Zach Schwartz, Staples

Netted a hat-trick in 5-3 win over Westhill/Stamford and scored two goals in 5-2 win over Wilton

Connor Smith, Notre Dame-West Haven

Made 25 saves in 2-0 shutout win over Ridgefield.

Will Stewart, Ridgefield

Scored three goals in 5-1 win over St. Joseph.

Malcolm Thompson, Immaculate

Scored two goals – including his first varsity – and added an assist in 5-4 win against Hamden. Notched another assist in 5-1 loss to West Haven.

Ethan Utermarck, East Catholic

Made 38 saves in 1-0 overtime win over Farmington Valley.

Charlie Zolin, Greenwich

Made 31 saves in shutout 1-0 win vs. New Canaan.

GAMES TO WATCH

Watertown-Pomperaug at Guilford, Thursday, 4:20 p.m.: Guilford finally play in a game this season…we hope.

Norwalk/McMahon at BBD, Friday, 7:45 p.m.: Two of the top teams in the traditional Division III face off in an out of conference game.

Notre Dame-West Haven at West Haven, Saturday, 1 p.m.: You know what they say about rivalry games.

South Windsor at East Catholic, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.: The CCC North Division continues to beat each other up in close games. This will be another one.

Fairfield co-op at Darien, Saturday, 4:20 p.m.: The second game of a back-to-back between the two teams. These two games will tell us a lot about the Fairfield co-op team.

Staples at Trumbull, Saturday, 8:30 p.m.: Preview of the FCIAC D2/D3 tournament championship? Could be.

Sheehan at Westhill/Stamford, Monday, 4 p.m.: A nice out of conference test for both squads.