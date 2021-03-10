Connecticut’s top hockey performances for Week 4

Kyle Boller, BBD: Netted a hat trick in 7-3 win over Wilton, clinching a 10-0-0 start for the Ice Hats, the best in program history.

AJ Bushnell, East Catholic: Had four assists in 5-2 win over South Windsor.

Matthew Christina, Watertown-Pomperaug: Scored three goals and added an assist in 10-2 win over Guilford.

Tiernan Curley, Fairfield Prep: Netted a hat trick and added three assists in 9-1 win over Immaculate. Scored a goal in 3-2 win over Xavier.

Nathaniel DiSalvatore, East Catholic: The senior scored three goals in 6-2 win over South Windsor. Added two goals in 5-2 win over South Windsor earlier in the week.

Luke Festa, Sheehan: Scored four goals in 9-1 win over Guilford.

Kevin Hartnett, East Catholic: Scored three goals for the hat trick in 5-2 win over South Windsor.

Sam Hedlund, Newington co-op: Netted three goals for the hat trick in 8-2 win over Northeastern.

Luke Mange, Sheehan: The goalie registered three assists while picking up the win in net in 9-1 win over Guilford.

Logan Motyka, Wilton: Held Staples out of the net to earn 2-0 shutout win.

Matt Newton, Notre Dame-Fairfield: Scored the game-winning OT winner in 3-2 win over Immaculate.

Luke Noonan, Fairfield Prep: Scored with four seconds left to cap a three-goal third period comeback in 3-2 win for Fairfield Prep over Xavier.

Matt Reardon, Xavier: Made his first career varsity goal a memorable one, scoring the OT winner in 3-2 win over Simsbury.

Mason Whitney, Fairfield Prep: Tallied seven points (two goals, five assists) in 9-1 win over Immaculate.

Charlie Zolin, Greenwich: Held Ridgefield off the board making 35 saves to earn 1-0 shutout win.

GAMES TO WATCH

Fairfield Prep at Notre Dame-West Haven, Wednesday, 4 p.m.: We are in store for another close one.

Xavier at Northwest Catholic, Thursday, 3:45 p.m.: A chance for Northwest Catholic to show where it belongs in the state rankings, playing against an SCC/SWC opponent.

Trumbull at Immaculate, Friday, 7:45 p.m.: Can Trumbull keep its strong season going against a Division I opponent?

Norwalk/McMahon at Staples, Saturday, 5:25 p.m.: Anyone else enjoy seeing the Division III teams in the FCIAC battle it out without having six Division I games forced on their schedule?

Simsbury at South Windsor, Saturday, 7 p.m.: The slugfest continues in the CCC North.

New Canaan at Darien, Saturday, 8:10 p.m.: Both teams are trying to find consistency. Also, an 8:10 p.m. puck drop, why?

Hand at North Branford, Monday, 9 p.m.: Hand will return to playing games, we have missed watching them play.