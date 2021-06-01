Connecticut’s top high school softball performances for Week 7

Kiley Bulinski, Woodland: Hit two home runs in the NVL championship against Naugatuck, including a walk-off two-run shot. She also homered twice in the semifinal round of the tournament against Seymour.

Maddie Burrows, Waterford: Was 2-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in the ECC South Championship win over Ledyard. She also pitched a complete game, allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven.

Kathryn Gallant, Masuk: Pitched Masuk to the SWC Championship and won the final over Notre Dame, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 10. She also drove in the winning run on a walk-off hit-by-pitch. Also no-hit Pomperaug in the semifinal round.

Emily Hart, Platt: It only took one inning, but Hart earned the win in the highest scoring game in state history 44-43 over New Britain after it was resumed last week and she was subbed in.

Jada Miconi, North Branford: Hit a RBI triple in the top of the seventh to push North Branford past Coginchaug 1-0 in the Shoreline semifinal.

Kiley Mullins, North Branford: Shutout Old Lyme in the Shoreline Championship, allowing four hits while striking out six in the 5-0 win. Also shutout Coginchaug with the same statline in North Branford’s 1-0 semifinal win.

Julia Panarella, Southington: Allowed one run on two hits with 11 strikeouts in the CCC Championship game against Enfield.

Bri Pearson, Cheshire: Led Cheshire to the SCC Championship and allowed one earned run against Amity in the final. She was also 2-3 in that game with two RBIs in the 5-4 win.

Maddy Reyes, Fairfield Ludlowe: Had the biggest hit of the FCIAC championship, a two-out bases loaded triple in the fifth inning to give Ludlowe a 4-3 lead over St. Joseph before going on to win 6-3.

Samantha Rogers, Southington: Went 2-3 in Southington’s 13-5 CCC semifinal win over Bristol Central. She homered, doubled and drove in five in the game.

Trinadey Santiago, Cheshire: Was 4-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored in Cheshire’s 8-5 SCC semifinal win over Shelton. She homered twice and doubled in the game.