Connecticut’s top high school hockey performances Week 2

TOP PERFORMERS WEEK 2

Ryan Ahern, Notre Dame-West Haven: Going back to the beginning of last week, Ahern scored back-to-back OT winners in 3-2 win over Darien and 4-3 win over Hamden. Added a goal in 4-2 loss to Fairfield Prep.

Jason Bacco, Westhill/Stamford: Netted three goals in 8-1 win over Wilton.

Jordan Blais, SGWL: Scored three goals in 5-2 win over Northeastern.

Sam Erickson, Darien: Down three of their top players, Erickson scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-4 tie vs. New Canaan.

Guerin Favreau, Woodstock Academy: Scored two goals and netted OT winner in 2-1 win over Tri-Town. Added a goal and an assist in 3-1 win over Northeastern.

Tommy Martin, Fairfield Prep: Made 16 saves to post his third straight shutout in 5-0 win over West Haven. Added 20 saves in 4-2 win over Notre Dame-West Haven.

Connor Melanson, Northwest Catholic: Scored three goals in 7-2 win over South Windsor. Scored once in 3-0 win over Farmington Valley.

Charlie Miller, West Haven: Pitched a shutout in 3-0 win over North Haven and made 45 saves in a 5-0 loss to Fairfield Prep.

Markus Paltauf, Newtown/New Fairfield: Made 37 saves in tie vs. New Milford.

Anthony Romano, Sheehan: Scored two goals and added four assists this week in wins against Amity and Cheshire.

Owen Sherman, Staples: Netted a hat-trick in 6-1 win over Milford co-op.

Will Stewart, Ridgefield: Scored both goals in 2-0 win over Greenwich

Ethan Utermack, East Catholic: Didn’t allow a goal in 3-0 win over Simsbury.

Michael Widmer, Norwalk/McMahon: Scored the OT winner for the co-op in its first game of the season.

Mason Whitney, Fairfield Prep: Scored four goals this week, one on the powerplay and one shorthanded, in 5-0 win over West Haven and two against Notre Dame-West Haven.

GAMES TO WATCH

Darien at Ridgefield, Wednesday, 4 p.m.: Will Darien get back in the win column or will Ridgefield’s youngsters continue to grow and rise to the occasion?

Housatonic co-op at New Milford, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.: This is New Milford’s lone home game and comes against the only team in the state that won’t be hosting a home game this season either.

Trumbull at St. Joseph, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.: The rivalry will play for the first ever “The Coach Eddy Cup.” The trophy is named after former St. Joseph coach Eddy Lemaire who died this summer.

New Milford at BBD, Saturday, 1:45 p.m.: Two of the top teams in the SCC/SWC duke it out in what should be a great game.

Hamden at Fairfield Prep, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.: No matter the season, Hamden plays up to its opponents no matter what. Remember, Hamden took Notre Dame-West Haven to OT.

Lyman Hall at Sheehan, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: The Battle for Neil’s Donuts. It’s not called that, but it really should be.

New Canaan at Fairfield co-op, Saturday, 8 p.m.: The biggest test of the season for the undefeated co-op team.