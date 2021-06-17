Connecticut’s top high school golf postseason performances

Brett Chodos, Amity: Earned medalist laurels at the Division I state championship meet by shooting a 70 at Tallwood CC. Five days later, Chodos shot a 69 at Black Hall Club to win the State Open crown.

Libby Dunn, Berlin: Posted an 81 to win the State Open girls title at Black Hall Club. Placed second in the Division II meet with an 84 at Farmington Woods GC.

Danny Torres, Waterford, and Jack Wise, Cromwell: Both golfers shot 3-over 74 at Stanley GC to share medalist laurels at the Division III state championship meet.

Colin Firda and Andrew Flynn, St. Joseph: Combined on a best-ball format to shoot a 8-under-par total of 61 at Longshore GC to win the Chappa Invitational.

Chris and Nick Davidson, New Milford: Brothers shared medalist laurels at the SWC championship meet, both shooting 75 at Great River Golf Club.

Zim McAuliffe, Housatonic: His 4-over 76 at Fairview Farm GC was good enough to win the Berkshire League crown by 12 strokes.

Matt Downes, St. Paul: Shot a 72 at Watertown GC to earn medalist laurels in the NVL championship meet. Placed second in the Division IV championship meet with a 73.

Matt Doyle, Hand: Fired a 5-under-par 67 at Timberlin GC to earn medalist laurels at the Division II state championship meet. Also was medalist at the at the SCC championship meet, shooting a 1-under-par 70 at Race Brook CC.

Will Gregware, Conard: His 69 at Stanley GC not only helped Gregware earn medalist laurels but also helped Conard win the CCC team title.

Luke Karpiej, Hale-Ray: Shot 75 at Stanley GC to earn medalist laurels at the Shoreline Conference championship meet.

Luke Stennett, Portland: Shot an even-par 72 to win the Division IV individual championship and help Portland capture the team title. Also finished second in the Shoreline meet, shooting a 76, helping Portland win the overall team title.

Catarina Petrovic, Farmington: Her 74 at Grassy Hill CC earned her medalist laurels at the CIAC Division I state championship meet.

Mia Dang, Woodstock Academy: An 80 at Farmington Woods GC won Dang the Division II individual championship.

Ava Gross, Amity, and Mia Hidalgo, Cheshire: Both golfers shot 83 at Oronoque CC to share medalist laurels at the SCC championship meet.

Cullen McCarthy, New Canaan and Charles Schrohe, Greenwich: Shared medalist laurels

with 1-over 73s on the Fairchild Wheeler Black Course at the FCIAC championship.

Dan Singer, East Lyme: His 73 at Connecticut National was good enough to earn medalist laurels at the ECC championship meet.

Stirling Legge, New Canaan: Shot 83 at Fairchild Wheeler Black Course to take the individual FCIAC tournament title.

Bradley Sawka, Ellington: Placed second at the State Open with a 71 at Black Hall and tied for third at the Division III meet with a 75 at Stanley GC.

— Joe Morelli