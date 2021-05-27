Connecticut’s top high school golf performances for Week 6

TOP PERFORMERS

Sam Funk, New Canaan

His 1-over-par 35 at Country Club of New Canaan helped the Rams defeat Staples 148-170.

Cole Hahn, Avon

His 2-under-par 34 at Blue Fox Run GC propelled Avon to the 147-155 win over Conard.

Colin Barrett, Avon

His 1-under-par 35 at Fairview Farm GC helped Avon beat Lewis Mills 152-172.

Preston Yao, Darien

Shot a 37 at Woodway CC to help the Blue Wave defeat Fairfield Ludlowe 158-166.

Olivia Dohn, St. Paul

Freshman aced the 126-yard seventh hole at Westwoods GC in St. Paul’s 165-160 loss to Amity.

Girls golf: Amity 160 St. Paul 165. Liv Dahn for St. Paul with an Ace on the 7th hole en route to a medalist 35 at Westwood GC today. Congrats Spartans, congrats Liv! #ctgolf @GameTimeCT @orangectlive01 @stpaulfalcons pic.twitter.com/JNFS3f9fl7 — Amity HS Athletics (@amityathletics) May 22, 2021

Matt Downes, St. Paul

Shot an even-par 30 at Westwoods GC. to help St, Paul beat both Canton and Torrington. Downes also won the Bristol City Championship with a 74 at Pequabuck GC.

Matt Doyle, Hand

Was medalist at the SCC championship meet, shooting a 1-under-par 70 at Race Brook CC.

Mike Rothberg, Fairfield Prep

Shot 36 at Orange Hills CC to help Prep defeat Law 158-181. The next day, Rothberg shot 78 at Race Brook CC to help the Jesuits win the SCC team championship.

Mike Rothberg shot 78 at a very windy and difficult Race Brook Country Club Tuesday to help @fairfieldprep win the SCC #ctgolf championship by a single stroke. pic.twitter.com/wtcYyVf3B6 — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) May 25, 2021

Jake Ivan-Pal, Notre Dame-West Haven

Was runner-up in the SCC championship meet, shooting 74 at Race Brook CC.

Sydney Hidalgo, Cheshire

Shot 36 at Lyman Orchards, Jones Course, to help Cheshire defeat Mercy 168-234.

Luke Karpiej, Hale-Ray

Shot 75 at Stanley GC to earn medalist laurels at the Shoreline Conference championship meet.

Luke Stennett, Portland

His round of 34 helped Portland top Old Saybrook 154-193. Finished second in the Shoreline meet, shooting a 76, helping Portland win the overall team title.

Sean Dowd, Granby

Shot even par at Skungamaug GC in Granby’s 164-168 victory over Coventry.

Bradley Sawka, Ellington

Shot a 1-under 35 at Topstone GC in Ellington’s 165-194 win over South Windsor.