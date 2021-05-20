Connecticut’s top high school golf performances for Week 5





Top performers

Sophia Sarrazin, Hamden Hall: Was the medalist in a boys match, shooting a 36 at Yale Golf Course to help the Hornets defeat rival Hopkins 194-215.

Cole Hahn, Avon: His 1-under-par 35 at Blue Fox Run GC propelled Avon to the 155-164 win over Northwest Catholic.

Harrison Brown, Staples: Shot a 1-under 34 at Longshore GC in the Wreckers’ 150-153 win over Darien.

Keeva Boyle, Staples: Holed out a 60-yard shot for eagle on the par-5 third hole at Longshore GC to help Staples defeat Trumbull 187-196.

North Chery and Ben James, Hamden Hall, Sam O’Hara, Brunswick: Chery was the medalist at the Hornet Invitational, shooting a 2-under 68 at New Haven CC. James and O’Hara tied for second with 69s. Brunswick won the team title, host Hamden Hall placed second.

Matt Doyle and Reece Scott, Hand, Finn Russell, Xavier: Doyle and Scott shot 32 and 34, respectively at Madison CC in Hand’s 143-158 victory over Xavier at Portland GC. Russell shot a 36.

Eric Lancellotti, Darien: Fired a 2-under 35 on the back nine at Wee Burn CC in a 160-162 loss to New Canaan.

Kyle St. Pierre, Shelton: His even-par 34 at Brownson CC helped Shelton edge Fairfield Prep 155-156.

Jon Bushka, Notre Dame-West Haven: Shot 37 at The Farms CC in the Green Knights’ 167-173 win over Cheshire.

Colin Firda, St. Joseph: His even-par round of 36 at Tashua Knolls GC helped the Cadets edge Darien 157-161.

Mike Rothberg, Fairfield Prep: Shot 36 at Portland GC in Prep’s 161-167 win over Xavier.

Colin Murphy, Coginchaug: Posted a 37 at Black Birch GC in the Blue’ Devils’ 170-196 victory over Haddam-Killingworth.

Luke Karpiej, Hale-Ray: His round of 37 at Black Birch GC helped the Little Noises defeat Valley Regional 199-245.

Dev Madhavani, Hopkins: His round of 37 at Yale GC helped Hopkins beat Greenwich Country Day 203-261.

John McIntyre, Masuk: Shot an even-par round of 36 at Whitney Farms GC in the Panthers’ 160-199 victory over Barlow.

J.T. Spadone, Greenwich: Shot even par (36) at Griffith Harris GC in Greenwich’s 155-159 loss to New Canaan.

Jamie Andrade, St. Joseph: Her even-par round of 36 at Tashua Knolls GC helped the Cadets beat Darien 182-223.

Matt Orefice and Logan Rolfe, East Lyme: Both golfers shot 37 at Old Lyme CC to share medalist laurels in the Vikings’ win over New London.

— Joe Morelli