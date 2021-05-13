Connecticut’s top high school golf performances for Week 4

3 1 of 3 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Joe Morelli / Hearst CT Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3







Will Huntington, Fairfield Prep

Shot a 2-under-par 33 on the O’Sullivan Nine at Race Brook CC to help the Jesuits defeat host Notre Dame-West Haven 150-157.



Will Harred, Brunswick

Posted a 35 at Yale GC to help Brunswick top Hopkins 212-222.



Luke Karpiej, Hale-Ray

His even-par 36 at Black Birch GC helped Hale-Ray defeat Old Saybrook 207-221. Karpiej also shot 38 in Hale-Ray’s 188-207 loss to North Branford.



Ben James and Jackson Roman, Hamden Hall

Roman shot a 34 at Apawamis CC to help Hamden Hall defeat Rye (N.Y.) 186-220. James advanced to U.S. Open sectional qualifying earlier in the day at Shuttle Meadow CC. Roman also attempted to qualify.



Reece Scott and Matt Doyle, Hand

Doyle made an albatross on the sixth hole at Madison CC en route to a 4-under-par 31 in a win over Guilford. Then he and Scott both shot 35 at Madison CC to help Hand defeat Shelton 144-163 and sweep the season series from the Gaels.



Brett Chodos, Amity

Shot 1-under 35 at Alling Memorial GC beat Wilbur Cross 158-223, then shot the same number – which was even par this time at The Tradition at Wallingford to help the Spartans defeat North Haven 160-226.



Jake Ivan-Pal and Jon Bushka, Notre Dame-West Haven

Ivan-Pal and Buska shot 32 and 34, respectively, on the O’Sullivan Nine at Race Brook CC to help Notre Dame defeat Law 149-199.



Sydney Hidalgo, Cheshire

Shot 38 at the O’Sullivan Nine at Race Brook CC to help the Rams defeat host Amity 185-193.



Leni Lemcke, Staples

Shot a 3-over 41 at Longshore GC to help Staples beat Danbury 188-254.



Cameron Seiffert, Killingly

Made three birdies en route to a 37 at Quinnatisset CC to help Killingly defeat Woodstock Academy 170-186.



Tyler Pearson, Shelton

Posted a 35 at Brownson CC to help Shelton beat Xavier 149-173.

– Joe Morelli