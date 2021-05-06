Connecticut’s top high school golf performances for Week 3

3 1 of 3 Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3









Top performers



Jack Szabo, Pomperaug: His 1-over-par 37 at Connecticut Golf Club helped Pomperaug defeat Bethel 160-214.



Sean Dowd, Granby: Shot 2-under-par 68 at Blue Fox Fun GC to earn medalist laurels at the seventh annual Avon Invitational.



Ben James, Hamden Hall: Shot 36 at Sterling Farms GC to help the Hornets beat host King 198-214.



Reece Scott and Matt Doyle, Hand, Mike Rothberg, Fairfield Prep: All three golfers shared medalist laurels at Madison CC, all shooting 35 as host Hand edged Fairfield Prep 145-149. All eight golfers in the match broke 40. Doyle also shot a 34 at Madison CC in a win over Cheshire, 145-168.



Cole Hahn, Avon: His even-par 70 helped Avon win the team title at its own Avon Invitational at Blue Fox Run GC by nine strokes.



Connor Goode, Glastonbury: Also shot a 70 at the Avon Invitational at Blue Fox Run GC to tie for second with Hahn.



Jacob Lindsay, Berlin and Colin Barrett, Avon: Lindsay shot a 35 and Barrett a 36 at GC of Avon in a quad-meet that also included Farmington and Wethersfield. Avon was the overall winner.



Cameron Seiffert, Killingly: Shot 38 at Norwich GC to help Killingly defeat Norwich Free Academy 172-202.



Stirling Ledge, New Canaan: Shot 40 at Smith Richardson GC to help the Rams defeat Fairfield Warde 194-211.



Sydney Hidalgo, Cheshire: Shot 40 at Madison GC to help the Rams defeat Hand 179-226.



Jon Bushka, Notre Dame-West Haven: Shot 36 at Chippanee GC to help the Green Knights beat Holy Cross 167-188.



A.J. DePaolo, Cheshire: Shot an even-par 36 at The Farms CC to pace the Rams, a 166-206 winner over Hamden.



Matt Downes, St. Paul: A week removed from recording a hole-in-one at Chppanee CC, Downes shot 36 at Farmingbury Hills GC to help St. Paul beat Wolcott 167-184. Downes also shot 37 at Blue Fox Run GC, tying teammate Brandon Frye, a freshman, to help St. Paul beat Canton 168-193.



Kyle St. Pierre, Shelton: Shot 36 at Orange Hills CC to help the Gaels defeat Law 155-187.

Joe Morelli