Connecticut’s top golf performances for week 1

TOP PERFORMERS

Kyle St. Pierre, Shelton

Fired an even-par 35 at Portland Golf Course to help the Gaels defeat host Xavier 161-184.

Ben James, Johnathan Harlukowicz and Sophia Sarrazin, Hamden Hall Eli Kennon, Greens Farms

James, Harlukowicz and Sarrazin shot 32, 34 and 35, respectively, at New Haven CC as the Hornets set a school record with a 177 nine-hole total for five golfers in a victory over Kingswood-Oxford. James, whose round included an eagle on the par-4 eighth hole, followed that up the next day with a 32 at New Haven CC in a 182-209 win over Greens Farms. Kennon was co-medalist with James.

Matt Doyle, Hand

Fired a 5-under-par 41 on the front nine at Clinton CC to help Hand defeat Morgan 150-172. Doyle also shot a 35 at Brooklawn CC to help Hand defeat host Fairfield Prep 150-166.

Dan LeBlanc, Immaculate

Posted a 35 at Richter Park GC to help the Mustangs take care of Barlow 163-210.

Jake Ivan-Pal, Notre Dame-West Haven

Fired a 5-under-par 30 on the O’Sullivan Nine at Race Brook CC to help Notre Dame beat Hamden 156-203.

Luke Stennett, Portland, and Jason Cohen, Morgan

Stennett, a freshman, opened his varsity career by firing a 1-under-par 35 at Clinton CC, matching Cohen in the Highlanders’ 162-175 win over Morgan.

— Joe Morelli