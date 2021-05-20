Connecticut’s top girls lacrosse performances, milestones for Week Five

MILESTONES

Callie Cirilli, Ludlowe: Cirilli, a USC commit, scored her 100th career goal during the Falcons’ 14-9 victory over Greenwich on Saturday. The senior has helped Ludlowe compile a 12-3 record.

Shira Parower, Staples: Parower, a senior, scored her 100th career goal during the Wreckers’ 15-7 win over Trumbull on Wednesday. Staples is 9-4 with one game remaining before the playoffs.

TOP PERFORMANCES

Raegan Bailey, Cheshire: The senior racked up seven goals, three assists and eight draw controls during an 18-3 win over Branford Tuesday.

Emi Bisson, Valley Regional: Bisson, a junior, scored six goals in a 13-12 loss to Morgan on Tuesday.

Riley Bridge, Enfield: Bridge, a senior, collected five goals in a 15-10 win over Bristol eastern on Tuesday.

Caroline Colton, Somers: Somers, a junior attack, scored eight goals, including the game-winner in overtime, during a 12-11 victory against Rocky Hill on Tuesday. Colton has 43 goals in 13 games, and has scored 61 in two seasons

Morgan Czarnecki, RHAM: Czarnecki, a senior, had a hat trick and three assists during a 14-11 victory over Newington on Tuesday. She has 22 goals and 17 assists in 14 games.

Maddie Epke, Guilford: The junior collected six points on three goals and three assists as the Grizzlies defeated SCC rival Cheshire for the second time this season, 17-3, on Friday.

Maddigan Leifer, St. Joseph: Leifer collected 15 points in back-to-back victories over Stamford 13-10, and St. Paul 19-3. Nine of those points came in the win over Stamford, as she scored five goals and dished out for assists.

Amelia Logan, Masuk: Logan racked up seven goals to help lead the Panthers to a 19-5 win over Brookfield on Saturday.

Madison Masna, RHAM: The senior scored four goals in a 14-11 win over Newington on Tuesday, giving her 33 goals and eight assists in 14 games this season.

Molly McGuckin, Darien: McGuckin, a junior, scored four goals as the second-ranked Blue Wave rolled past No. 3 Wilton 14-3 last Thursday.

Jayna McKenzie, Sheehan: McKenzie had seven points in five goals and two assists in an 18-8 win over Mercy on Tuesday.

Hollis Mulry, New Canaan: The junior collected four goals and one assist in the Rams’ 18-5 victory over Glastonbury on Saturday.

Lindsay Nirracci, Morgan: Nirracci scored six goals and had one assist to help Morgan edge Valley Regional 13-12 on Tuesday.

Addy O’Connell, Hall: The sophomore goalie made 38 saves against 51 shots during a four-game win streak. She made 13 saves in a 6-5 victory against Granby, and made 10 in wins over Newington (10-4) and Canton (10-1).

Morgan Rahne and Kalliope Maniatis, Amity: The two players led a defense which allowed just six goals in wins over Lyman Hall and Law last week, and has allowed an average of fewer than five goals per game this season. Amity has the best record in program history at 12-1.

Payton Root, Guilford: The freshman led the Grizzlies’ offense with six goals and four assists during a 17-3 win over SCC rival Cheshire on Saturday.

Mia Williams, Foran: Williams scored five goals to help lead Foran to a 12-7 win over West Haven last Friday.





