Connecticut’s top girls lacrosse performances for Week Two

Emma Abbazia, Greenwich: The freshman had eight goals and three assists as the Cardinals started the season 2-1. That included a four-goal, one-assist performance in an 11-10 win over Staples in the season-opener.

Nancy Alden, East Lyme: The senior attack, a St. Francis (PA) commit, leads the Vikings with 24 points on 14 goals and 10 assists. East Lyme is unbeaten at 5-0.

Mallory Bartlett, East Catholic: A junior middfielder, Bartlett 12 goals and 10 assists during East Catholic’s first three games. The Eagles are 2-1.

Morgan Czarnecki, RHAM: The senior middie leads the Raptors with 22 points on 11 goals and 11 assists through the first six games.

Makala Dube, Killingly: The junior midfielder collected 13 goals, three assists and 12 draw controls in Killingly’s victories over Wheeler and New London last week.

Ava Eklund, East Catholic: The senior attack collected 28 points with 17 goals and 11 assists as the Eagles went 2-1 in their first three games.

Sam Forrest, Glastonbury: The senior, a UNC commit, scored six goals to help lead the Guardians to a come-from-behind 13-12 win over Simsbury on Wednesday. Glastonbury trailed 12-6 with 16 minutes remaining and scored the final seven goals. Forrest had five goals and one assist during that span, and netted the game-winner with 2:37 remaining off of a Mary McKiernan feed.

Alana Goldhaber, Stamford: The junior had 16 goals and 8 assists in three games last week for the Knights, who had two wins and a one-goal loss.

Kiki Grant, Trumbull: Grant led the Eagles with four goals and seven draw controls in a 12-5 victory over Warde last Thursday and had nine goals and had eight draw controls in a 17-5 win over Danbury on Saturday.

McKenna Harden, New Canaan: The senior has collected 12 goals and five assists in the Rams’ first four games. She scored six goals in a 15-8 win over Greenwich on Saturday, and had a hat trick with two assists in a 19-9 win over Daniel Hand Wednesday.

Dylan Lyons, Amity: Lyons racked up eight points with six goals and two assists in the Spartans’ 17-7 victory over Mercy on Saturday. The Spartans are 6-1.

Allison MacDougall, Pomperaug: The junior goalie collected 19 saves vs. New Fairfield, nine against Masuk, and 14 against Brookfield during a recent three-game span.

Claire Mahoney, New Canaan: The junior made her first start as the Rams’ top goalie and collected 10 saves in a 7-5 win over Darien last Thursday.

Madie Masna, RHAM: The senior attack has collected 16 goals and five assists as the Raptors have started the season 4-2.

Addison O’Connell, Hall: The sophomore goalie made 15 saves during an 8-2 loss to Southington on Tuesday.

Shira Parower, Staples: Parower had seven points on four goals and three assists in a 14-4 win over St. Joseph on Saturday.

Emma Prattson, Tolland: Prattson had seven points with five goals and two assists in the Eagles’ season-opening 13-0 win against EO Smith on April 19.

Payton Root, Guilford: Root led the Grizzlies with five goals in a 12-11 overtime loss at Ludlowe on Tuesday.

Sydney Sager, East Lyme: The junior middie has nine goals, seven assists, 12 draw controls, and eight ground balls through East Lyme’s first five games.

Meg Sisk, Brien McMahon: The senior collected six goals and four assists in back-to-back games against Stamford last week.

Kaleigh Sommers, Ludlowe: Sommers scored the game-tying goal with 39 seconds remaining and the game-winner 2:44 into overtime when the Falcons defeated defending SCC champ Guilford 12-11 on Tuesday. For the week, the sophomore had 10 goals and five assists.

Mara Tellers, Tolland: Tellers, a senior goalie who has committed to Liberty, has played the field for the Eagles and scored 12 goals with six assists in the first two games, both wins.

Taylor Warburton, Cheshire: Warburton scored five goals and had one assist in a 17-10 win over Daniel Hand in an SCC showdown on Friday. She added seven goals and two assists in a 20-4 romp against Trumbull on Monday. Warburton leads the 6-1 Rams with 28 goals and eight assists.

— Dave Stewart