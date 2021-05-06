Connecticut’s top girls lacrosse performances for Week Three

MILESTONES

Raegan Bailey, Cheshire: Bailey scored her 100th career goal during the Rams’ 21-2 victory over North Haven last Thursday. Bailey had five goals in that game, added two in Saturday’s game at New Canaan, and five in Tuesday’s game against North Branford, giving her 107 for her career.

Juliana Pagano, Masuk: Pagano scored her 100th career goal in the Panthers’ 15-3 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield on Wednesday. The junior had a hat trick in the victory, and has scored 45 goals in 10 games this spring. Masuk is 9-1.

Morgan Reilly, Bunnell: Reilly, a senior attack, scored the 100th goal of her career during the Bulldogs’ home game against Masuk on Saturday.

Edie Threshie, Stratford: The senior attacker also reached a career milestone when she scored her 100th goal during Stratford’s 8-7 win over Brookfield on Saturday. Threshie holds the program record for goals scored with 101.

TOP PERFORMERS

Isabelle Casucci, St. Joseph: The junior had eight points on five goals and three assists, and added seven draw controls when the Cadets defeated Warde 15-2 last Thursday. She added two goals, two assists and two draw controls in a 12-9 win over Trumbull on Saturday.

Rachel Dillon, Shelton: Dillon scored seven goals in Shelton’s 18-11 loss to Law last Thursday.

Maddie Epke, Guilford: Epke has 108 draw controls in nine games – an average of 12 per game – and has a .790 winning percentage on draws. She also scored twice and had four assists in the Grizzlies’ 20-3 win over Mercy on Tuesday.

Emma Glyman, Tolland: The goalie leads a defense which has allowed just 10 goals in four games to start the season. She has a save percentage of .670.

Emily Grob, Joel Barlow: Grob had six points on three goals and three assists as the Falcons romped over Notre Dame-Fairfield 20-1 on Monday.

Kaleigh Harden, New Canaan: Harden had a hat trick and scored the game-winning goal in overtime when the Rams defeated Darien 10-9 on Monday. New Canaan is 8-0.

Lindsay Konilan, Law: Konilan had seven goals in Law’s 18-11 win over Shelton last Thursday.

Sadie Kowalczyk, Bristol Central: The senior has 18 points on 13 goals and five assists in the Rams’ last three games. She has also added nine draw controls and 14 ground balls.

Morgan Lebek, Wilton: The junior racked up six goals to help lead the Warriors to a 17-11 win over previously-undefeated Ludlowe on Wednesday.

Jayna MacKenzie, Sheehan: The junior collected 13 points in back-to-back wins for the Titans, scoring nine goals and dishing out four assists. She had 26 goals and 14 assists in eight games.

Dillyn Patten, New Canaan: The junior had four goals and one assist in New Canaan’s 15-5 win over Cheshire on Saturday, and then added two goals in a 10-9 OT win against Darien on Monday.

Payton Rahn, Amity: The senior goalie collected 13 saves when the Spartans toppled Sacred Heart Academy 14-6 on Tuesday. Bailey McDermott and Lauren Ronai each had a hat trick for Amity.

Payton Root, Guilford: Root, a freshman, racked up five goals to lead the Grizzlies’ scoring in a 20-3 victory over Mercy on Tuesday.





