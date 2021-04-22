Connecticut’s top girls lacrosse performances for week one

5 1 of 5 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Arlene Banavong, Law: The sophomore goalie collected 16 saves in Law’s 7-6 victory over Hamden on April 13.

Charlotte Barnes, Staples: Barnes had one goal and four assists, including one on the winning goal in OT, as Staples defeated Ridgefield 11-10 on April 12. She added four goals and an assist in a 16-5 win against Stamford on April 15.

Izzy Casucci, St. Joseph: The junior had five goals and six draw controls in a 19-2 win over Danbury last Wednesday.

Lily Cody, Old Saybrook: Cody has 15 goals as Old Saybrook has opened the season with three straight wins. The junior scored five goals in an 8-7 victory over North Branford on Tuesday.

Maddie Epke and Payton Root, Guilford: Scored four goals apiece as the Grizzlies topped Cheshire 17-10 in a rematch of 2019 SCC championship game on Tuesday.

Ryan Hapgood, Darien: The sophomore racked up five goals to help lead Darien to a 14-7 victory over Ridgefield on Monday.

Amelia Hughes, Wilton: The Warriors’ Princeton-bound goalie made 21 saves against 31 shots in Wilton’s 10-5 loss to defending FCIAC champion Darien last Friday.

Braeden LeBeau, North Branford: LeBeau, a junior, had nine points on four goals and five assists in North Branford’s 16-12 win over Haddam-Killingworth on Tuesday.

Dylan Lyons, Amity: Lyons, a sophomore, had 13 goals, two assists and 14 draw controls as the Spartans won three of their first four games.

Clare McConnell, Sacred Heart Academy: McConnell made 17 saves in SHA’s 12-11 overtime win against Mercy on opening day.

Molly McGuckin, Darien: McGuckin, a junior, has scored nine goals in three games, including a hat trick in a 10-5 win over Wilton last Friday. She also had five goals in the Wave’s season-opening win against Brien McMahon.

Allie Ottochian, Sheehan: Ottochian has collected 18 goals and 16 assists as the Titans are 4-1 to start the season. The junior had six goals and four assists in a 15-7 win over Hamden last Friday.

Julia Pagano, Masuk: Pagano scored five goals in a 20-2 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield, and two goals in an 11-8 win over Weston last week.

Shira Parower, Staples: The senior collected five goals and three assists in the Wreckers’ 11-10 overtime victory against Ridgefield on April 12. She also had seven goals and one assist in a 16-5 win against Stamford last Thursday.

Carley Schmidt, Morgan: The senior midfielder scored five goals in the Huskies’ 7-5 win over Old Lyme on April 15.

Lily Schoonmaker, Mercy: The sophomore has scored 21 goals in four games. That includes six goals and two assists in 13-2 win over North Haven on Tuesday, and eight goals and three assists in a 19-11 win over Haddam-Killingworth on Monday.

Taylor Warburton, Cheshire: Warburton had 13 goals and three assists in the Rams’ first four games. She had four-goal performances in wins over Lauralton Hall and North Branford. Cheshire is 3-1.

Mia Williams, Foran: Williams scored six goals to lead Foran to a 13-4 win over Hamden on opening day.

Kacie Wines, Daniel Hand: Wines, a junior, had nine points on six goals and three assists in the Tigers’ 19-8 win over Mercy on April 13.

— Dave Stewart