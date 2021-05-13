Connecticut’s top girls lacrosse performances, milestones for Week Four





















MILESTONES

Anna Makover, Brien McMahon: The senior captain scored her 100th and 101st career goals during the Senators’ 16-4 victory over Danbury last Thursday.

Bella Miceli, Joel Barlow: Miceli scored her 200th career goal during Barlow’s 17-6 win over Masuk last Friday. In four games last week, the senior had 31 goals, four assists, 10 ground balls and six caused turnovers.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mia Celentano, Sacred Heart Academy: The senior netted five goals to help lead SHA past Foran 18-4 on Tuesday.

Grace Collier, Greenwich: The Williams College-bound Collier collected three goals, one assist, four draw controls and seven ground balls in a 15-5 win over Trumbull on Tuesday.

Sam Forrest, Glastonbury: Forrest, a senior, collected five goals in the Guardians’ 14-9 loss to Cheshire last Thursday.

Christina Guanci, Glastonbury: Guanci, a junior attacker, scored five goals and had four assists in Glastonbury’s 14-5 victory over Daniel Hand on Saturday.

Abigail Johnson and Oumou Diallo, Middletown: Johnson, a freshman, had a hat trick and scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Middletown topped EO Smith 6-5 on May 4. Diallo, a senior goalie, had a save percentage of 70 in the win.

Maddigan Leifer, St. Joseph: The junior had four goals, eight assists, and five draw controls when the Cadets defeated town rival Trumbull 15-1 on Saturday.

Alison MacDougall, Pomperaug: MacDougall collected 11 saves and allowed just five goals in the Panthers’ 15-5 win over Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Hannah Merritt, Cheshire: Merritt scored five goals and had one assist as the Rams defeated Glastonbury 14-9 last Thursday. Cheshire is 10-3 and ranked No. 10 in the state coaches poll.

Liz Neri, Farmington: The junior middie scored four goals in a 14-7 victory over Granby last Tuesday, bringing her season total to 27. She has seven multi-goal games this spring, and in two seasons has scored 70 career goals.

Dillyn Patten, New Canaan: Patten, a junior attack, racked up four goals and one assist as the Rams defeated Ludlowe 11-7 last Friday. New Canaan is unbeaten this season and ranks No. 1 in the Connecticut Coaches Poll.

Susan Rawding, Brookfield: The senior had eight points on seven goals and one assists in the Bobcats’ 14-3 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield on Saturday.

Morgan Reilly, Bunnell: Reilly had 11 points on six goals and five assists in the Bulldogs’ 15-13 loss to Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Veronica Rrapi, Notre Dame-Fairfield: The freshman amassed nine goals in a 15-13 victory over Bunnell on Wednesday.

Lily Schoonmaker, Mercy: Schoonmaker, a sophomore, collected seven goals and one assist in Mercy’s 16-9 victory over North Haven on Tuesday.

Kaleigh Sommers, Ludlowe: The junior collected five goals in an 11-7 loss to New Canaan last Friday. The Falcons are 9-3 and are ranked No. 4 in the state.

Gwen Sullivan, Wilton: Sullivan, a junior, led the Warriors with five goals as they defeated Cheshire 13-4 on Saturday. Wilton is 7-2 and ranked No. 3 in the state.

Taylor Warburton, Cheshire: Warburton led the Rams with four goals and one assist as they defeated Daniel Hand 10-6 on Tuesday.

— Dave Stewart