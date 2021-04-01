Connecticut’s top girls ice hockey performances in the postseason

TOP PERFORMERS

Kate Bellissimo, Darien: Bellissimo had four points with a hat trick and an assist as the Blue Wave pitched a shutout in the FCIAC quarterfinals, defeating Ridgefield/Danbury 9-0.

Grace Crowell, New Canaan: Crowell, a junior forward, scored both of the Rams’ goals in a 2-1 overtime victory against Darien in the FCIAC championship game on March 20 at the Darien Ice House. Her game-winner came with 1:22 remaining in OT.

Kylie Downs, Suffield co-op: Downs, a junior, scored the game-winning goal 9:59 into overtime as the Wildcats defeated No. 1 seed Simsbury 3-2 for the CCC championship last Friday. Downs scored after a shot by Konelin Wierdsma, who had an assist on the winner.

Maddie Epke, Guilford: The Grizzlies’ junior forward had seven points with a hat trick and four assists as Guilford defeated the Milford co-op 8-1 in the SCC semifinals on March 23.

Sidney Falterer, Fairfield co-op: Falterer, a senior goalie, amassed 70 saves in Fairfield’s 5-1 loss to New Canaan in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

Mackenzie Gardner, West Haven/SHA: Gardner had three points on two goals and one assist, and led a solid defensive effort as West Haven/SHA shut out the Masuk co-op 6-0 in the SCC semifinals on March 23.

Hannah Goldenberg, Greenwich: The senior goalie collected 42 saves against 46 shots in the Cardinals’ 4-2 loss to Darien in the FCIAC semifinals on March 17. Goldenberg had a shutout in the quarterfinals, stopping all 13 Wilton shots in an 8-0 win.

Elsa Haakonsen, Trumbull/St. Joseph: The Eagles’ freshman goalie made 46 saves in a 4-0 loss to New Canaan in the FCIAC semifinals at the Darien Ice House on March 17. Haakonsen also had 37 stops in a 6-2 quarterfinal win over the Stamford/Westhill/Staples co-op.

Kaleigh Harden, New Canaan: Harden had a hat trick in the Rams’ 4-0 win over the Trumbull/St. Joseph co-op in the FCIAC semifinals on March 17 at the Darien Ice House. In three tournament games, Harden had five goals and one assist as the Rams won the championship.

Nelle Kniffin, Darien: The Blue Wave senior had five points with one goal and four assists in three games during the FCIAC tournament, as Darien finished as the runner-up.

Nicole Loftus, Simsbury: Loftus scored both Simsbury goals during a 3-2 overtime loss to Suffield in the CCC final last Friday.

Teagan Mabrysmith, Suffield co-op: The Wildcats’ sophomore goalie had a huge night in the CCC title game, collecting 38 saves on 40 shots as Suffield defeated top-seeded Simsbury 3-2 in overtime. She also had 28 saves in a 4-1 semifinal victory against Northwest Catholic/Mercy.

Megan McCarthy, Trumbull/St. Joseph: McCarthy had a hat trick as the Eagles won 6-2 over Stamford/Westhill/Staples the FCIAC quarterfinals. Two of the goals came during the third period.

Blythe Novick, New Canaan: Novick went 3-0 and allowed just two goals with a save percentage of .960 in three playoff games as New Canaan claimed the FCIAC championship. In the final against Darien, she allowed just one goal on a power play while making 21 saves for the win.

Grace Nowak, West Haven/SHA: The junior goalie collected 26 saves and allowed one goal to help lead the Westie Sharks to the SCC championship with a 5-1 win over Guilford at Bennett Rink on March 25. Nowak allowed just one goal in two playoff games, as West Haven/SHA finished the season 9-0.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports