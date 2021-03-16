GameTime CT

Girls Basketball

Connecticut’s top girls basketball performances for Week 5 feature a buzzer-beater and plenty of double-doubles

Trumbull's Cassi Barbato drives to the basket against Greenwich defender Ciara Munnelly during the first half of their CIAC Class LL girls basketball quarterfinal game at Trumbull High School in Trumbull, Conn. on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

Lilly Ferguson, Newington: The senior helped No. 4 Newington remain unbeaten with 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 59-49 win over Middletown.

Tyah Pettway, Middletown: Though the Dragons lost, Pettway did her part with 29 points against Newington.

Kenzie Sirowich, Seymour: Sirowich continued lighting up the NVL with 21 points and 18 rebounds in a 48-34 win over Ansonia.

Cassi Barbato, Trumbull: Barbato had a season-high 33 points, hitting 8 3-poiniters, as part of a 62-43 win over Danbury.

Jenissa Varela, NFA: Varela stayed hot with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 9 steals and 9 assists vs East Lyme.

Sarah Ericson, NFA: Varela’s teammate added a double-double of her own with 26 points and 10 boards against East Lyme.

Braeden LeBeau, North Branford: LeBeau had 59 points in two games last week with 29 points and 17 rebounds in a 74-49 win over Westbrook and 32 as part of a 70-38 victory against Hale Ray.

Ciara Collins, Bristol Eastern: Collins had herself a week with 28 points against Southington and 23 vs Bristol Central.

Krystalee Fernandez, Ansonia: The senior guard had 27 points and 5 steals in a win over Woodland.

Caitlin Shea, Bacon Academy: The senor averaged 21 points and 8.5 rebounds in three wins last week including a career-high 27 points against East Lyme and 21 against Ledyard.

Tristin Oberg, Windsor Locks: Oberg had 21 points and 25 rebounds during a 59-49 win over East Granby and 13 points and 16 rebounds over Granby Memorial.

Alana Picard, Windsor Locks: Picard had the basket heard around the NCCC, hitting a buzzer-beater to knock off previously unbeaten Suffield 39-37. Picard had 10 points and 3 steals in the game.

Amani Abuhatab, West Haven: The senior had 13 points and 15 rebounds in the Westies 50-37 win over Career.

-Scott Ericson