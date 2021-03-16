Connecticut’s top girls basketball performances for Week 5 feature a buzzer-beater and plenty of double-doubles

3 1 of 3 Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Lilly Ferguson, Newington: The senior helped No. 4 Newington remain unbeaten with 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 59-49 win over Middletown.

Tyah Pettway, Middletown: Though the Dragons lost, Pettway did her part with 29 points against Newington.

Kenzie Sirowich, Seymour: Sirowich continued lighting up the NVL with 21 points and 18 rebounds in a 48-34 win over Ansonia.

Cassi Barbato, Trumbull: Barbato had a season-high 33 points, hitting 8 3-poiniters, as part of a 62-43 win over Danbury.

Jenissa Varela, NFA: Varela stayed hot with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 9 steals and 9 assists vs East Lyme.

Sarah Ericson, NFA: Varela’s teammate added a double-double of her own with 26 points and 10 boards against East Lyme.

Braeden LeBeau, North Branford: LeBeau had 59 points in two games last week with 29 points and 17 rebounds in a 74-49 win over Westbrook and 32 as part of a 70-38 victory against Hale Ray.

Ciara Collins, Bristol Eastern: Collins had herself a week with 28 points against Southington and 23 vs Bristol Central.

Krystalee Fernandez, Ansonia: The senior guard had 27 points and 5 steals in a win over Woodland.

Caitlin Shea, Bacon Academy: The senor averaged 21 points and 8.5 rebounds in three wins last week including a career-high 27 points against East Lyme and 21 against Ledyard.

Tristin Oberg, Windsor Locks: Oberg had 21 points and 25 rebounds during a 59-49 win over East Granby and 13 points and 16 rebounds over Granby Memorial.

Alana Picard, Windsor Locks: Picard had the basket heard around the NCCC, hitting a buzzer-beater to knock off previously unbeaten Suffield 39-37. Picard had 10 points and 3 steals in the game.

Amani Abuhatab, West Haven: The senior had 13 points and 15 rebounds in the Westies 50-37 win over Career.

-Scott Ericson