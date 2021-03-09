GameTime CT

Girls Basketball

Connecticut’s top girls basketball performances for Week 4 features a terrific trio and another 1,000-point player

Trumbull's Cassi Barbato drives to the basket against Greenwich defender Ciara Munnelly during the first half of their CIAC Class LL girls basketball quarterfinal game at Trumbull High School in Trumbull, Conn. on Monday, March 9, 2020.
TOP PERFORMERS

Charlotte Bassett, Glastonbury

Bassett scored her 1,000th career point with 4:30 left in the game against South Windsor. Entering the game with 988 points, she finished with a game-high 21.

Anajah Ingram, Sarah Ericson & Jenissa Varela, NFA

No. 1 NFA beat No. 7 Bacon Academy 64-34 behind three strong performances. Anajah Ingram had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals; Sarah Ericson had 21 points and 9 rebounds and Jenissa Varela went for 20 points, 7 assists, 6 steals and 8 rebounds.

Jordan Dion, Suffield

Dion had a big week, pushing the Wildcats to 8-0 and the only undefeated team in the NCCC. She had 17 points, including 5 3-pointers, 5 rebounds and 5 assists against Windsor Locks and 14 points (4 3s), 5 rebounds and 4 steals against Canton.

GameTimeCT Girls Poll

Cali Stietzel, Ridgefield

Stietzel scored 37 points last week including 24 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist against New Canaan.

Jaida Vasquez, Plainville

Vasquez had 30 points against Bristol Eastern in a 44-39 win, adding 8 rebounds and 7 steals.

Sydney Lounsbury, Pomperaug

Lounsbury had a double-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 7 steals in 69-51 win over Masuk.

Cassi Barbato, Trumbull

The senior had 20 points in a 62-34 win over Greenwich and 20 again in a 54-32 road win at Wilton.

Alyssa Virtue, Fitch

The senior had 21 points, 10 rebounds 4 blocks and 3 assists in a 58-43 win over New London.

Casey Mulligan, Woodland

The freshman put in 16 points with 4 steals and 5 assists against Wolcott and 17 points, 10 assists and 5 steals in a 53-34 victory over Torrington.

Emma Novajasky, Farmington

Novajasky had 21 points in 56-34 win over Lewis Mills.

Jojo Sanchez, Ansonia

Sanchez put in 20 points in 45-33 win against Kennedy.

GAMES TO WATCH

Middletown at No. 4 Newington, Wednesday, 5 p.m.: Middletown took Newington to overtime in the first game before falling, 48-44. The Dragons will again look to knock Newington from the ranks of the unbeaten.

New Fairfield at Pomperaug, Thursday, 7 p.m.: Pomperaug has not lost since opening night to Notre Dame-Fairfield, winning seven-straight since. New Fairfield’s only loss this season also came to the Lancers 41-38 in overtime.

Granby Memorial at Suffield, Friday, 5:15 p.m.: This is the third meeting between the NCCC foes this winter. Granby has been closer than any other team to the unbeaten Wildcats, losing 48-43 and 42-35.

No. 6 Sheehan at Mercy, Friday, 6 p.m.: If the Titans want to finish the regular season unbeaten, having to go through old foe Mercy in the second-to-last game of the season would be a fitting way to do it.

No. 3 Ridgefield at No. 5 Staples, Saturday. 2 p.m.: There really is no more fitting way for the season to end than the two remaining unbeaten teams to close it out against each other.

No. 1 NFA at New London, Monday, 5:30 p.m.: NFA opened the season with a win over the Whalers. Now they can close out their unbeaten regular season with another win over their rivals.