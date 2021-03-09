Connecticut’s top girls basketball performances for Week 4 features a terrific trio and another 1,000-point player

3 1 of 3 Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





TOP PERFORMERS

Charlotte Bassett, Glastonbury

Bassett scored her 1,000th career point with 4:30 left in the game against South Windsor. Entering the game with 988 points, she finished with a game-high 21.

Anajah Ingram, Sarah Ericson & Jenissa Varela, NFA

No. 1 NFA beat No. 7 Bacon Academy 64-34 behind three strong performances. Anajah Ingram had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals; Sarah Ericson had 21 points and 9 rebounds and Jenissa Varela went for 20 points, 7 assists, 6 steals and 8 rebounds.

Jordan Dion, Suffield

Dion had a big week, pushing the Wildcats to 8-0 and the only undefeated team in the NCCC. She had 17 points, including 5 3-pointers, 5 rebounds and 5 assists against Windsor Locks and 14 points (4 3s), 5 rebounds and 4 steals against Canton.

Cali Stietzel, Ridgefield

Stietzel scored 37 points last week including 24 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist against New Canaan.

Jaida Vasquez, Plainville

Vasquez had 30 points against Bristol Eastern in a 44-39 win, adding 8 rebounds and 7 steals.

Sydney Lounsbury, Pomperaug

Lounsbury had a double-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 7 steals in 69-51 win over Masuk.

Cassi Barbato, Trumbull

The senior had 20 points in a 62-34 win over Greenwich and 20 again in a 54-32 road win at Wilton.

Alyssa Virtue, Fitch

The senior had 21 points, 10 rebounds 4 blocks and 3 assists in a 58-43 win over New London.

Casey Mulligan, Woodland

The freshman put in 16 points with 4 steals and 5 assists against Wolcott and 17 points, 10 assists and 5 steals in a 53-34 victory over Torrington.

Emma Novajasky, Farmington

Novajasky had 21 points in 56-34 win over Lewis Mills.

Jojo Sanchez, Ansonia

Sanchez put in 20 points in 45-33 win against Kennedy.

GAMES TO WATCH

Middletown at No. 4 Newington, Wednesday, 5 p.m.: Middletown took Newington to overtime in the first game before falling, 48-44. The Dragons will again look to knock Newington from the ranks of the unbeaten.

New Fairfield at Pomperaug, Thursday, 7 p.m.: Pomperaug has not lost since opening night to Notre Dame-Fairfield, winning seven-straight since. New Fairfield’s only loss this season also came to the Lancers 41-38 in overtime.

Granby Memorial at Suffield, Friday, 5:15 p.m.: This is the third meeting between the NCCC foes this winter. Granby has been closer than any other team to the unbeaten Wildcats, losing 48-43 and 42-35.

No. 6 Sheehan at Mercy, Friday, 6 p.m.: If the Titans want to finish the regular season unbeaten, having to go through old foe Mercy in the second-to-last game of the season would be a fitting way to do it.

No. 3 Ridgefield at No. 5 Staples, Saturday. 2 p.m.: There really is no more fitting way for the season to end than the two remaining unbeaten teams to close it out against each other.

No. 1 NFA at New London, Monday, 5:30 p.m.: NFA opened the season with a win over the Whalers. Now they can close out their unbeaten regular season with another win over their rivals.