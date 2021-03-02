Connecticut’s top girls basketball performances for Week 3 features two 1,000 point scorers

3 1 of 3 David G. Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





TOP PERFORMERS

Kaysie Dupuis, Parish Hill

Dupuis scored her 1,000 career point against Weaver in first quarter becoming the 11th player at the school to reach 1,000 points.

Emma Novajasky, Farmington

Needing 14 points to reach 1,000 for her career, the senior got her 14th point midway through the fourth quarter of a loss to Southington.

Kenzie Sirowich, Seymour

After returning from two missed seasons, Sirowich had 26 against Oxford in a win, 30 in a win against Woodland and 25 in loss to Holy Cross. She posted double-doubles in each game.

Cassi Barbato, Trumbull

The senior had 23 points, including 4 3-pointers in a 59-37 win against Westhill.

Emma Kahn, Thomaston

The senior scored 18 points against Northwestern to clinch Berkshire League championship for the unbeaten Bears.

Sydney Lounsbury, Pomperaug

Lounsbury had a triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 steals in a 49-33 win over Brookfield.

Alva Nordin, Staples

Nordin had 11 points in a win over Ludlowe and 16 points in a victory over Trumbull as the Wreckers remained unbeaten in the FCIAC.

Shaniqua Thomas, Civic Leadership

Thomas scored 27 points in 52-46 win over Classical.

Jenissa Varela, NFA

The senior had 21 points and 7 assists in 60-23 victory over Fitch.

Lauren Sabia, Simsbury

The sophomore put in 22 points (7 3s) in a win over Enfield. Simsbury set school record 13 3s made in game.

Alana Picard, Windsor Locks

Picard led the way with 20 points, 4 steals and 5 assists in a win over East Granby.

Jaida Vasquez, Plainville

The senior had 16 points and 9 rebounds against Farmington, 27 points and 7 steals against Avon and 15 points against Bristol Central.

Ayanna Franks, Windsor

Franks had a triple-double with 15 points, 14 rebounds, 11 steals, also adding 7 assists in a 54-43 victory over Hall.

Rayne Durant, Hamden Hall

Durant put up 26 points 10 rebounds and 7 blocks in a win over Kingswood-Oxford

Jessica Berens, Coginchaug

The senior scored 20 points with 18 rebounds and 6 blocks as Coginchaug beat Old Saybrook 48-27.

GAMES TO WATCH

No. 3 Newington at Middletown Tuesday 5:15 p.m.: The unbeaten Dragons pose the biggest threat Newington will face this season.

E.O. Smith at No. 9 Glastonbury, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.: The first of back-to-back games the CCC rivals will play against each other as they both try to get going after COVID-19 hiatuses.

No. 5 Staples at Stamford, Friday, 5 p.m.: The Wreckers keep on winning but so do the young Black Knights.

Hamden at Mercy, Friday, 6 p.m.: In what has been a resurgent season for Mercy, they get a shot at the defending SCC champs.

Suffield at Canton, Friday, 5:30 p.m.: Undefeated Suffield handed Canton its only loss, 57-37 on Feb. 12.

No. 7 Bacon Academy at No. 1 NFA, Saturday, 6 p.m.: The biggest matchup in the ECC or anywhere else this week as the new No. 1 gets put to the test against a Bacon team returning from quarantine.