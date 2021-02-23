Connecticut’s top girls basketball performances for Week 2 features a triumphant return

TOP PERFORMANCES

Catie Donadio, Morgan

The senior guard scored her 1,000th career point with 16 points against North Branford. She followed that up with 28 points in a 56-40 win over Valley Regional.

Kenzie Sirowich, Seymour

In her comeback game after missing two seasons due to injury, the junior scored 28 points with 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 7 steals in a 57-52 NVL victory over St. Paul.

Caitlyn Velez, Sheehan

The senior tallied her first career triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists during a 60-49 win over Law.

Maya Henry, Warde

Henry scored a game-high 23 points, including the last nine points over the final 1:40 of the game as Warde pulled away from Greenwich 50-39.

Marissa Nudd, Bacon Academy

As part of a 69-41 win over Waterford, Nudd put up a double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds.

Tristin Oberg, Windsor Locks

Oberg had a huge night with 17 points and 25 rebounds during a 54-37 victory against Granby Memorial.

Milena Walker, Waterford

What a week! Walker had 27 points and 17 rebounds against Stonington, then followed that up with 20 points and 15 rebounds against Bacon Academy.

Natalie Lieto, Masuk

In her first varsity game, the freshman had 16 points and 13 rebounds along with six assists and three steals in a win over Immaculate.

Ashley Hennessy, Nonnewaug

The senior scored 24 of her 25 points in the second half, courtesy of six 3-pointers during a 47-42 win against Shepaug.

Gabriel Matias, Innovation

Matias had a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds to go along with six steals in a 63-39 victory over University.

Cassi Barbato, Trumbull

Consistency is important. Barbato had 13 points and three 3-pointers in both of Trumbull’s wins last week against New Canaan and St. Joseph.

Ciara Collins, Bristol Eastern

Collins had a terrific week with 25 points in a 77-33 win against Plainville and 23 of her team’s 45 points in a loss to Southington.

Jenissa Varela, NFA

Varela had a game-high 23 points for the No. 2 Wildcats as part of a 52-33 win over St. Bernard.

Sophia Coppola, Hand

Coppola put in 17 points as Hand stayed unbeaten with a 63-30 SCC win over East Haven.

Kaysie Dupuis, Parish Hill

Dupuis put in 33 points as Parish Hill got the 73-47 win over Capital Prep.

Braeden LeBeau, North Branford

Despite losing to Morgan, LeBeau had quite a night with 18 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocks.

GAMES TO WATCH

No. 10 Kolbe Cathedral at No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield, Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Likely the toughest test the No. 1 Lancers will face in the regular season comes in the form of a Kolbe team featuring Notre Dame transfer Ciara Brown.

West Haven at Sacred Heart Academy, Wednesday, 6 p.m.: The unbeaten Westies travel to face a Sharks team coming off their first loss. West Haven sophomore Kassidy Carrano began the season with back-to-back games with double-doubles.

Thomaston at Nonnewaug, Wednesday, 3 p.m.: Two of the top guards in the Berkshire League square off in Ashley Hennessey of Nonnewaug and Emma Kahn of Thomaston. Both teams enter the week unbeaten.

Hand at Mercy, Wednesday, 6 p.m.: Both SCC rivals are out to unbeaten starts and neither has allowed an opponent to reach 40 points.

No. 9 Trumbull at No. 7 Staples, Thursday, 5 p.m.: Two of the top contenders in the FCIAC come together with Cassi Barbato and the Eagles hoping to stay hot against Marley Lopez-Paul and the Wreckers.

Windsor at Conard, Friday, 7 p.m.: Player of the year contender Azaiyah Felder (headed to Ohio) and Conard get a big test with unbeaten Windsor coming to town. No team has finished within 10 points of Windsor.