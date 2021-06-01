Connecticut’s top boys lacrosse performers for Week 7

5 1 of 5 Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Tyson Aksoy, Amity: Overtime goal gave the Spartans a 13-12 win over Lyman Hall and the SCC Division II championship.

Carter Biron, Tolland: Overtime goal helped the Eagles defeat Wethersfield 11-10 in the CCC South championship game.

Sammy Cargill, Fairfield Prep: Stopped 12 shots in an 8-5 win over Hand in the SCC Division I final and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Aidan Coleman, Haddam-Killingworth: Three goals and two assists in an 11-9 win over Valley Regional in the Shoreline Conference title game.

Matt Constantinides, New Fairfield: Controlled faceoffs and scored nine points in a 16-3 win over Weston in the SWC final.

Jack Cook, Greenwich: Scored a goal and held the ball to chew up most of the last minute of the game, preserving a 10-9 win over Cheshire

Cam Elenteny, Stonington: Scored six goals and added three assists in a 15-13 loss to East Lyme in the ECC Division I semifinals.

Tyler Graham, Bacon Academy: Five goals and five ground balls in an 11-10 win over Fitch in the ECC Division I semifinals.

Jack Grills, Greens Farms Academy: Made 12 saves in a 7-4 win over King to secure the FAA championship.

Murphy Hoey, Fairfield Ludlowe: Shut out New Canaan for much of the third quarter, all of the fourth and over five minutes of overtime in the Falcons’ 8-7 win at New Canaan in the Class L qualifying round.

Charlie Howard, Staples: Three goals in the 16-2 FCIAC semifinal win over Wilton gave him 58 for the season, a school record.

Jake Kozlowski, Waterford: Allowed only one goal in the second half and was named MVP of the ECC Division II final, a 4-3 win over Woodstock Academy.

Grant Masterson, Wilton: Scored in double overtime to beat New Canaan 8-7 in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

Matt Minicus, Darien: Three goals and five assists, earning MVP honors in Darien’s 15-3 win over Staples in the FCIAC championship.

James Phillips, Granby: Scored three goals, including the winner shortly before the game was suspended, and two assists in a 10-9 win over Canton.

Brendan Reddington, Lyman Hall: Scored three goals, including the go-ahead goal, in the Trojans’ 11-10 SCC Division II semifinal win over Sheehan.

Griffin Weller, Canton: Scored five goals and added two assists in a 14-8 win over Lewis Mills.

Ryan Whaley, East Lyme: Scored eight goals to pace the Vikings to an 18-14 win over Bacon Academy in the ECC Division I final.