Connecticut’s top boys lacrosse performances for Week 5

Ryan Bordiere, Hand: Made 11 saves in a 9-2 win over Guilford.

Brian Bouwman, Cheshire: Four goals and four assists in an 18-4 win over Simsbury.

Anthony Campagnuolo, West Haven: Made nine saves in a 9-5 win over Foran.

Jake Chapman, Bacon Academy: Scored five goals to help produce a 16-12 comeback win over Stonington to secure the ECC Division II title.

Jack Coughlin, Amity: Six goals and an assist in a 10-9 win over Trumbull.

Aidan Guzman, Hall: Three goals, including the double-overtime winner, in a 6-5 victory over Southington.

Will Hughes, Wilton: Scored with 14 seconds left to lift the Warriors to a 9-8 win over Greenwich.

Julian Kammerman, Trumbull: Scored five goals and four assists in an 18-9 win over Danbury.

J.P. Kosakowski, Staples: Two saves in the final seconds preserved a 12-11 win over Ridgefield.

Jack Mangel, Avon: Scored the game-winner in a 7-6 victory over Notre Dame-West Haven.

Bryce Metalios, Greenwich: Scored four goals and added two assists as the Cardinals clinched the FCIAC Western Division title with a 12-5 win over Danbury.

Matt Minicus, Darien: Four goals and two assists led Darien past Fairfield Prep 12-7.

Duncan Rider, Valley Regional: Three goals, five assists and five ground balls in a 12-11 win over Old Lyme.

Matt Valakos, East Lyme: Six goals and five assists in a 20-5 win over Norwich Free Academy.

Griffin Weller, Canton: Scored three goals and four assists, including a last-minute game-winning goal, in a 14-13 victory over Wethersfield.