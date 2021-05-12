Connecticut’s top boys lacrosse performances for Week 4

3 1 of 3 Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





A look at the top performances by CIAC boys lacrosse players over the past week:

Nate Alviti, New Fairfield: Scored five goals in a 9-4 win over Weston.

Ty Basti, Notre Dame-West Haven: Two goals and an assist in an 8-6 win over Notre Dame-West Haven.

Ryan Bordiere, Hand: Stopped 12 shots in a 6-4 win over Simsbury.

Sam Cargill, Fairfield Prep: Made 11 saves and scored a goal in a 13-9 win over Staples.

Aaron Cholewa, Wethersfield: Scored the winning goal in an 11-10 win over Tolland, keeping the Eagles unbeaten.

Patrick Coughlin, Amity: Six goals and four assists in a 16-7 win at Lyman Hall.

Bryce Metalios, Greenwich: Scored six more goals in a 13-8 win over Fairfield Warde.

Matthew Minicus, Darien: Scored five goals and added three assists in a 15-11 victory over Wilton.

Kellen Papparella, Bacon Academy: Six goals on 11 shots, with an assist in a 7-1 win over Waterford.

Alain Paul, Stamford: Three goals and an assist in a 13-9 win over Foran.

Duncan Rider, Valley Regional: Scored in overtime to beat Haddam-Killingworth 11-10.

Jack Roberts, Lyman Hall: Two goals and two assists in a 7-5 win over Foran.

Hayden Shin, New Canaan: Controlled faceoffs to help the Rams beat Ridgefield 11-8.

Matt Valakos, East Lyme: Three goals and 10 assists in a 19-11 win over Fitch.

Griffin Weller, Canton: Scored four goals in a 12-10 win over Somers.

Josh White, Wilton: Had four points, including an assist on Grant Masterson’s winner with 48 seconds left, in the Warriors’ 11-10 comeback win at Fairfield Ludlowe.

Jared Yakimoff, Branford: Scored three goals and added an assist in a 7-5 win over Foran.