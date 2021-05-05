Connecticut’s top boys lacrosse performances for Week 3

Owen Bergquist, East Catholic: Made 13 saves, including a late stop to preserve an 11-10 win over Avon.

Ryan Bordiere, Hand: Made 10 saves in a 9-3 win over Guilford.

John Cataldo, Greenwich: Scored seven goals and an assist in a big 15-13 win over Ridgefield.

Jack Coughlin, Amity: Four goals and three assists in a 14-7 win over Branford/East Haven.

Andy Demopoulos, Darien: Made 18 saves, nine in the second quarter, in a 9-8 overtime loss to Brunswick.

Shea Grant, Trumbull: Scored three goals and added four assists in an 11-5 victory at Shelton.

Kayden Hinchey, Glastonbury: Scored three goals and three assists in a 9-5 win over Southington.

Liam Keesser, Fairfield Ludlowe: Scored three goals in a 13-7 win over Trumbull and added four in a 16-7 win over St. Joseph.

Jack Lovelace, Cheshire: Four goals and five assists in a 20-7 win over North Haven.

Dom Oaks, St. Paul: Scored five goals in a 13-10 win over Watertown.

Kellen Papparella, Bacon Academy: Three goals, an assist, four ground balls and two takeaways in a 12-10 win over Woodstock Academy.

Brady Pokorny, Darien: Freshman scored three goals and three assists in a 10-7 win over Staples.

Louis Sabo, Foran: Made nine saves in a 7-4 win over Law.

Mason Schaefer, Staples: Five goals in a 16-5 win over Glastonbury.

Ryan Weller, Canton: Scored a school-record 11 goals and added two assists in a 27-0 win over Rockville/Coventry/Stafford.

– Mike Fornabaio