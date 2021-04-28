Connecticut’s top boys lacrosse performances for Week 2

3 1 of 3 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Jack Adams, Old Saybrook: Scored seven goals and added an assist in a 13-8 win over Cromwell.

Teddy Bednar, Fairfield Prep: Went 21-5 on faceoffs to help the Jesuits past Greenwich 14-9.

Simon Collette, Foran: Stopped 14 of 15 shots on target in a 6-1 win over North Branford.

Ryan Collins, Hand: A goal and six assists in a 21-3 win over Notre Dame-West Haven.

Nick Cox, Old Lyme: Eight goals an a 17-10 win over Old Saybrook.

Andy Demopoulos, Darien: Made five of his 15 saves in the second quarter to help Darien open up a 15-6 win over New Canaan.

Tyler Graham, Bacon Academy: Had three goals and two assists in an 11-8 win over Waterford.

Luke Henricksen, Law: Scored four goals in a 12-7 win over Hamden.

Colin Liscomb, Woodstock Academy: Credited with 22 saves in an 8-7 win over NFA.

Bryce Metalios, Greenwich: Scored five goals and added two assists in a 17-3 win over Westhill.

Colby O’Connor, Amity: Had a goal and an assist in a 15-0 win over Hamden.

Pat O’Hanlon, Xavier: Four goals and an assist in a 14-7 win over Shelton.

Jared Sedlock, Shelton: In on all seven goals, scoring three and assisting on the rest, in a 7-6 win over Guilford.

Matt Shepard, Ridgefield: Three key second-half saves helped the Tigers beat Wilton 11-7.

Jacob Strouch, Weston: Scored three goals in a 7-6 SWC-showdown win over Newtown.

Ryan Thompson, Staples: Three goals in the fourth quarter opened up the Wreckers’ 12-9 win over Cheshire.

David Tsimboukis, Canton: Picked up six ground balls to help Canton move four games over .500 for the first time in program history, the Collinsville Press reported, with a 14-3 win over Ellington.

Matt Valakos, East Lyme: Seven goals in a 19-7 win over Fitch.