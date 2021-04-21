Connecticut’s top boys lacrosse performances for Week 1

Nate Alvidi, New Fairfield: Scored six goals in a 14-1 win over Brookfield.

Ryan Bordiere, Hand: Stopped 14 shots in a 5-3 season-opening win over Fairfield Ludlowe.

Brian Bouwman, Cheshire: led a balanced attack with three goals and two assists in a 13-4 win over Hand.

A.J. Bushnell, East Catholic: Scored five goals in a 13-10 win over Southington to open the season.

Patrick Coughlin, Amity: Freshman scored six goals and an assist in a 14-2 win over Wilbur Cross.

Tighe Cummiskey, Darien: Helped the No. 1 Blue Wave win 20 of 25 faceoffs in a 14-7 win over No. 2 Ridgefield.

Jack Cushman, Foran: Five goals in a 15-2 win over Hamden.

Guerin Favreau, Woodstock Academy: Had six goals and four assists in a 13-1 win over Norwich Tech/Windham Tech, then had six points in an 11-3 win over Ledyard/Griswold.

Marco Firmender, Fairfield Prep: Sophomore attackman scored five goals and added an assist in a 10-3 win over Hand.

Julian Kammerman, Trumbull: Scored the winning goal with 10 seconds to help the Eagles beat Notre Dame-West Haven 10-9.

J.P. Kosakowski, Staples: Keyed the 6 Wreckers’ season-opening 7-3 win over New Canaan with 14 saves.

Spencer Liston, Wilton: Went 20-3 on faceoffs in the Warriors’ 14-6 opening-night win over Glastonbury.

Jim Martocchio, Simsbury: Let’s sneak a coach in here: The Trojans’ boss won his 150th game on Thursday, a 17-1 win over Berlin.

Jack McKenna, Fairfield Warde: Scored six goals and two assists in a 14-3 win over Danbury.

Kellen Paparella, Bacon Academy: Scored five goals and two assists in a 13-3 win over Montville.

Luke Rutkowski, Sheehan: Scored five goals and added two assists in an 11-5 win over Foran.

Cooper Savoy, Haddam-Killingworth: Scored three goals in a 6-5 win over North Branford.

Nick Schilling, Brookfield: Shone in defeat with 16 saves in a 14-1 loss to New Fairfield.

Tyler Waligroski, North Branford: Scored six goals and three assists in an 18-10 win over Old Saybrook.

Jake Wilton, New Milford: Three goals and three assists in a 10-9 win over Pomperaug.

Luke Winkler, Ridgefield: Had five points in the Tigers’ 13-5 win over Fairfield Prep.

Callum Wood, New Canaan: Scored three in a row to give the Rams the lead in a 10-8 win over Fairfield Prep.