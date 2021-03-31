Connecticut’s top boys hockey performances in the postseason

Kyle Boller, BBD

Scored two goals and two assists in BBD’s 4-1 win over Newtown/New Fairfield in the SCC/SWC Division III title game. Added two goals in semifinal win over Masuk.

Finn Cullen, Norwalk/McMahon

Netted a hat trick — including his 100th career point — in Norwalk/McMahon’s 6-2 win over Staples in the FCIAC Division II/III semifinals.

John D’Errico, Notre Dame-West Haven

The winger scored seven goals — in the first two rounds — in the SCC/SWC Division I tournament.

Sam Davies, Newington co-op

Scored the game-winning OT winner in the fifth overtime of Newington’s 3-2 win over Wethersfield in the CCC South semifinals.

Jordan Grabine, Westhill/Stamford

Scored three goals in Westhill/Stamford’s 6-1 win over Norwalk/McMahon in the FCIAC Division II/III championship game.

Beau Johnson, New Canaan

Made 64 saves, allowed only two goals, in New Canaan’s FCIAC Division I semifinal and finals win.

Jack Johnson, New Canaan

Netted a hat trick in New Canaan’s 3-1 win over Greenwich in the FCIAC Division I tournament. The senior also scored the game-winning OT winner against Darien in the semifinals.

Jack McDermott, Northwest Catholic

Scored three goals in 7-3 win over Simsbury to win the CCC North championship.

Andrew Sacco, North Haven

The senior goalie made 20 saves to earn the shutout 3-0 win over Cheshire to win the SCC/SWC Division II title. He made 32 saves in North Haven’s semifinal win over Sheehan.

Aksel Sather, Fairfield Prep

Scored three goals in Fairfield Prep’s 5-2 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield in the SCC/SWC semifinals.