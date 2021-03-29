Connecticut’s top boys basketball performances, milestones for weeks 6 and 7

TOP PERFORMERS
Donovan Clingan, Bristol Central
Posted a triple-double (39 points, 26 rebounds and 10 blocked shots) in the Rams’ 73-59 victory over Windsor. Had 36 points and 27 rebounds in the Rams’ 71-60 win at Northwest Catholic. Finished CCC Bracket 1 tournament with 33 points and 26 rebounds in Bristol Central’s 69-68 overtime win at East Catholic to win the bracket.
Dion Perkins, Seymour
Scored 38 points in a 73-70 regular-season loss to WCA.
Dylan Crowley, Gilbert
Scored 48 points to help Gilbert advance in the Berkshire League playoffs with a 82-65 win over Housatonic.
Owen Hibbard, Shepaug
Hit a turnaround 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Shepaug over top seed Northwestern 61-58 in the Berkshire League tournament semifinals.
Overtime and a tie ballgame in the Berkshire semifinal vs. Northwestern.
Shepaug’s Owen Hibbard gets double teamed in the corner and throws up a prayer….
Good!
My goodness. Shepaug advances to the BL final, 61-58
(h/t the NWBB facebook feed) #ctbb #tweetyourbuzzerbeaters pic.twitter.com/Kd85yJ9gle
— Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) March 24, 2021
Zion Lott, WCA and Jason Robinson, Crosby
Lott scored 29 points in WCA’s 77-63 regular-season victory. Robinson hit seven 3-point shots en route to 30 points.
Jack McDonnell, Sheehan
Scored 32 points in his final game for Sheehan, a 69-62 loss to Foran.
FINAL TOP 10 BOYS BASKETBALL POLL
Jaden Walker, MLC
Scored 36 points in a 64-59 win over Weaver.
Joey Johnson, Windham Tech
Scored 35 points and grabbed 22 rebounds to lead Windham Tech over Grasso Tech 68-52 in the CTC Charter Oak Division tournament semifinals.
Jeremiah Tripp, Wilby
Scored 36 points to help Wilby eliminate Wolcott 82-71 in the NVL tournament’s opening round.
Anthony Nimani, Platt
Scored 33 points in the Panthers’ 86-65 loss to Middletown.
Xavier Castro, East Hartford
Hit the winning shot with 4 seconds left to help East Hartford hand Maloney its first loss 58-57 in the CCC Bracket 1 quarterfinals.
OF NOTE
Ansonia’s Sheldon Schuler scored his 1,000th career point in a 72-43 loss to Sacred Heart.
Hall’s Matt Walker scored his 1,000th career point in Hall’s 50-38 win over Glastonbury.
SMSA’s Elon Munroe scored his 1,000th career point in a 74-53 win over Stafford.