Connecticut’s top boys basketball performances, milestones for weeks 6 and 7

TOP PERFORMERS

Donovan Clingan, Bristol Central

Posted a triple-double (39 points, 26 rebounds and 10 blocked shots) in the Rams’ 73-59 victory over Windsor. Had 36 points and 27 rebounds in the Rams’ 71-60 win at Northwest Catholic. Finished CCC Bracket 1 tournament with 33 points and 26 rebounds in Bristol Central’s 69-68 overtime win at East Catholic to win the bracket.

Dion Perkins, Seymour

Scored 38 points in a 73-70 regular-season loss to WCA.

Dylan Crowley, Gilbert

Scored 48 points to help Gilbert advance in the Berkshire League playoffs with a 82-65 win over Housatonic.

Owen Hibbard, Shepaug

Hit a turnaround 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Shepaug over top seed Northwestern 61-58 in the Berkshire League tournament semifinals.

Overtime and a tie ballgame in the Berkshire semifinal vs. Northwestern. Shepaug’s Owen Hibbard gets double teamed in the corner and throws up a prayer…. Good! My goodness. Shepaug advances to the BL final, 61-58 (h/t the NWBB facebook feed) #ctbb #tweetyourbuzzerbeaters pic.twitter.com/Kd85yJ9gle — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) March 24, 2021

Zion Lott, WCA and Jason Robinson, Crosby

Lott scored 29 points in WCA’s 77-63 regular-season victory. Robinson hit seven 3-point shots en route to 30 points.

Jack McDonnell, Sheehan

Scored 32 points in his final game for Sheehan, a 69-62 loss to Foran.

Jaden Walker, MLC

Scored 36 points in a 64-59 win over Weaver.

Joey Johnson, Windham Tech

Scored 35 points and grabbed 22 rebounds to lead Windham Tech over Grasso Tech 68-52 in the CTC Charter Oak Division tournament semifinals.

Jeremiah Tripp, Wilby

Scored 36 points to help Wilby eliminate Wolcott 82-71 in the NVL tournament’s opening round.

Anthony Nimani, Platt

Scored 33 points in the Panthers’ 86-65 loss to Middletown.

Xavier Castro, East Hartford

Hit the winning shot with 4 seconds left to help East Hartford hand Maloney its first loss 58-57 in the CCC Bracket 1 quarterfinals.

OF NOTE

Ansonia’s Sheldon Schuler scored his 1,000th career point in a 72-43 loss to Sacred Heart.

Hall’s Matt Walker scored his 1,000th career point in Hall’s 50-38 win over Glastonbury.

SMSA’s Elon Munroe scored his 1,000th career point in a 74-53 win over Stafford.