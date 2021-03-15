Connecticut’s top boys basketball performances, milestones for week 5





Top performers



Dion Perkins, Seymour: Scored 37 points in the Wildcats’ 59-54 victory over Ansonia. Scored 32 points in Seymour’s 76-38 win over Watertown.



Mateo Esmeraldo, Masuk and Dylan Breeland, Bethel: Esmeraldo scored 44 points to help Masuk prevail 86-85 in three overtimes. Breeland scored 35 points in the loss for Bethel.



Mason Gorham, Haddam-Killingworth: Tied his career-high of 33 points to help give the Cougars a 60-43 win over Westbrook.



Brody Limric, East Catholic: Scored 31 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to helpt the Eagles defeat Manchester 79-34.



Tommy Garrow, Ellington: Scored 33 points in Ellington’s 70-34 win over Bolton.



Jon Khazzaka, Nonnewaug: Poured in 40 points in the Chiefs’ 69-34 victory over Housatonic.



Dylan Crowley, Gilbert: Scored 31 points, including the 1,000th of his career, in a 77-59 loss to Northwestern.



Owen Hibbard, Shepaug: Scored 31 points in Shepaug’s 80-41 victory over Nonnewaug.



Taeshaun Sanchez, Derby: Scored 32 points in Derby’s 70-68 win over Oxford.



Jack Petersen, Newtown: Scored 34 points in the Nighthawks’ 71-63 win over Masuk.



Raymond Rodriguez, Windsor: Scored 29 points in the Warriors’ 101-55 victory over Bloomfield.



Vinny DeFeo, Shelton: Scored 32 points in the Gaels’ 60-51 loss to Cheshire.



Kevin Vidmar, Danbury: Scored 30 points in the Hatters’ 70-59 win over Trumbull.





Eli Blackwell, West Haven: Scored 42 points in the Blue Devils’ 97-42 win over Foran.





Jaden Walker: MLC Scored 32 points in a 67-57 loss to Classical Magnet.





Zion Lott, WCA: Scored 33 points in the 86-83 win over Woodland.





Of Note

— Prince Tech’s Tyshawn Jackson scored his 1,000th career point in a 97-46 win over Whitney Tech.

— Aerospace’s Jon Jacobs scored his 1,000th career point in a 60-52 loss to Innovation.

— Congratulations to Fairfield Prep’s B.J. Wentzel, who hit a deep 3-pointer during Prep’s win over Hamden last week. It was the last made basket in the long history of Alumni Hall, which is closing as a new arena on the Fairfield University campus is being rebuilt. Wentzel is a former team manager who made the team as a senior. He is battling Crohn’s disease.





Games to watch



FCIAC quarterfinals at higher seed, Friday: Ridgefield trying to go for its fourth championship in the last five seasons. Tigers are the top seed.



SCC quarterfinals at higher seed, Saturday: With Fairfield Prep and Hillhouse now out of the tournament, the Division I field is down to eight teams. Wilbur Cross is the overall two-time defending champion.



SWC semifinals at higher seed, Monday: Kolbe Cathedral is the defending champion. Notre Dame-Fairfield and Immaculate would join the Cougars with spots here if seeding holds to form.



CCC tournament quarterfinals at higher seed, Monday: All 32 teams get in and there will be some competitive games throughout the four divisions. Most of the focus will be on the top division where East Catholic, Northwest Catholic, Windsor, Bristol Central and Maloney are expected to battle it out.

— Joe Morelli