Connecticut’s top boys basketball performances for week 3

TOP PERFORMERS

Dion Perkins, Seymour: Scored 37 points, including the 1,000th of his career, in an 81-66 victory over Oxford. Perkins becomes the eighth player in school history to accomplish the feat.

The Cats moved to 3-0 with a 81-66 win over Oxford. This young man @1kdion became the 8th boy in school history to surpass 1,000 pts. in a career. He had 37 pts, 13 reb, 6 steals, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 4 dunks. #impressive #ctbb pic.twitter.com/sW3Im8Uodd — Seymour High School Boys' Basketball (@Seymour_Hoops) February 24, 2021

Zach Johnson, Morgan: Scored 29 points in the Huskies’ 69-54 win over Haddam-Killingworth.

Nate Alviti, New Fairfield: Posted a huge double-double (28 points, 29 rebounds) in the Rebels’ 78-64 win over New Milford.

Jalen Gordon, Capital Prep: Made 10 steals to tie team record set by Andre Drummond in 2009. Capital Prep defeated University 77-42.

Jalen Gordon ties the Capital Prep single game steals record with 10, previously set by Andre Drummond on 3/16/2009.#wearecapitalprep#cprepbball pic.twitter.com/V2JzNlYLaI — Capital Prep Bball (@CPrepbball) February 23, 2021

Dylan Matulis, Terryville: Scored 29 points in a 79-38 win over Housatonic.

Marshall Gada, East Lyme: Scored 29 points in the Vikings’ 65-57 win over St. Bernard and added 24 points in a 47-44 win over New London.

Troy McKoy, Windsor: Had a pair of 31-point games for the Warriors, 83-58 over Enfield and 86-60 over Conard.

James Anderson, Bacon Academy: Scored a career-high 28 points in Bacon Academy’s 60-50 win over Stonington.

Simon Smith, Oxford: Scored 28 points in the Wolverines’ 81-66 loss to Seymour and scored 25 points in a 70-63 loss to Derby.

Jon Jacobs, Aerospace: Had 32 points in Aerospace’s 68-47 win over Weaver.

Tyah Pettaway, Middletown: Junior scored 30 points in the unbeaten Blue Dragons’ fifth victory of the season, 74-44 against Platt.

OF NOTE

— Putnam’s Colby Livingston scored his 1,000th career point against Lyman Memorial.

— Sheehan’s Jack McDonnell scored his 1,000th career point against Lyman Hall.

GAMES TO WATCH

New Canaan at Staples, Tuesday, 5 p.m.: Two contenders trying to supplant Ridgefield as FCIAC champion.

Waterford at Norwich Free Academy, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: As the ECC South Division turns, these are two of several teams jockeying for position.

West Haven at Wilbur Cross (FLAC), Friday, 7 p.m.: The two time-defending SCC champions have just the one loss to Notre Dame-West Haven while West Haven is only a few days back after being in quarantine for two weeks.

Notre Dame-West Haven at West Haven, Monday, 7 p.m.: The road to the SCC championship always seems to go through New Haven. But these two squads next door certainly wouldn’t mind playing for the title later this month.