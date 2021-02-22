Connecticut’s top boys basketball performances for week 2

TOP PERFORMERS
Justin Menard, Xavier
Scored 33 points in the Falcons’ 76-43 win over Branford. Menard added 23 points, including six 3-pointers, in Xavier’s 56-47 loss to Notre Dame-West Haven.
Jason James, St. Joseph
Scored 31 points in the Cadets’ 73-45 win over McMahon. James added 25 points in St. Joseph’s 72-61 win at Trumbull.
Dion Perkins, Seymour
Scored 35 points in the Wildcats’ 80-65 victory over Derby.
Jack McDonnell, Sheehan
Scored 31 points in the Titans’ 66-47 victory over North Haven.
Jamesyn Brothers, O’Brien Tech
Hit the game-winning 3-point shot in overtime to lift the Condors over Abbott Tech 62-61.
Jamesyn Brothers #0 O'Brien Tech Buzzer Beater vs. Abbot Tech. Final 62-61
Owen Hibbard, Shepaug Valley
Scored 31 points in an 82-38 win over Housatonic.
Matt Curtis, Northwest Catholic
Poured in 40 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to help Northwest Catholic beat Conard 73-38.
Congratulations to junior Matt Curtis on his 1000th point at Northwest Catholic High School in tonight's game against Conard.
Troy McKoy, Windsor
Had 37 points in the Warriors’ 100-58 win over Hartford Public.
GAMETIMECT TOP 10 POLL, WEEK 2
Kevin Lanham, Bunnell
Had 28 points and seven assists in the Bulldogs’ 70-51 win over New Milford.
Will Barton, St. Paul
Nearly had a triple-double (22 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists) in St. Paul’s 70-63 win over Naugatuck.
Ben Carroll, Notre Dame-West Haven
Posted a double-double (27 points and 12 rebounds) in the Green Knights’ 70-52 win over Wilbur Cross.
Gabe Matias, Innovation
Scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Innovation’s 63-31 win over University.
Innovation 74, Civic Leadership 31
Mikey Blackman led all scorers with 23 points and 4 steals, while Gabe Matias chipped in 13 and freshman Amari Cruz had 11.
Joe Johnson, Windham Tech
Scored 30 points in Windham Tech’s 80-75 loss to Norwich Tech.
GAMES TO WATCH
Bristol Central at New Britain, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.: A very good CCC road test for Donovan Clingan & Co.
Waterford at St. Bernard, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Waterford is coming off a dramatic 3-point victory at home thanks to Nolan Gollsneider’s three-pointer with 1.8 seconds left. Road contest at St. Bernard won’t be easy.
Sacred Heart at Naugatuck, Saturday, 5:30 p.m.: Greyhounds took one on the chin Saturday at St. Paul and dropped out of the top 10. A win here could put Naugatuck back in.
Notre Dame-West Haven at Fairfield Prep, Monday, 6 p.m.: Always seems to be a low-scoring, drag-it-out battle when the two longtime SCC foes meet at the original Alumni Hall.
Windsor at Northwest Catholic, Monday, 6:45 p.m.: Right now, it will be No. 2 at No. 3 in this CCC showdown. Northwest Catholic beat Windsor in last year’s CCC tournament semifinals.
Immaculate at Kolbe Cathedral, Monday, 7 p.m.: Rematch of last year’s SWC tournament final, won by Kolbe.