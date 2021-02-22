Connecticut’s top boys basketball performances for week 2

8 1of8John McCreary / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 2of8Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 3of8 4of8Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 5of8Arnold Gold/Hearst Connecticut Media / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 6of8 7of8Submitted photoShow MoreShow Less 8of8















TOP PERFORMERS

Justin Menard, Xavier

Scored 33 points in the Falcons’ 76-43 win over Branford. Menard added 23 points, including six 3-pointers, in Xavier’s 56-47 loss to Notre Dame-West Haven.

Jason James, St. Joseph

Scored 31 points in the Cadets’ 73-45 win over McMahon. James added 25 points in St. Joseph’s 72-61 win at Trumbull.



Dion Perkins, Seymour

Scored 35 points in the Wildcats’ 80-65 victory over Derby.



Jack McDonnell, Sheehan

Scored 31 points in the Titans’ 66-47 victory over North Haven.



Jamesyn Brothers, O’Brien Tech

Hit the game-winning 3-point shot in overtime to lift the Condors over Abbott Tech 62-61.

Owen Hibbard, Shepaug Valley

Scored 31 points in an 82-38 win over Housatonic.



Matt Curtis, Northwest Catholic

Poured in 40 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to help Northwest Catholic beat Conard 73-38.

Congratulations to junior Matt Curtis on his 1000th point at Northwest Catholic High School in tonight’s game against Conard. We are so proud of you!! Keep up the hard work! #ctbb #nwcathletics @NWC_News pic.twitter.com/srpU7wFbSJ — NWC Athletics (@NWC_athletics) February 17, 2021

Troy McKoy, Windsor

Had 37 points in the Warriors’ 100-58 win over Hartford Public.

Kevin Lanham, Bunnell

Had 28 points and seven assists in the Bulldogs’ 70-51 win over New Milford.

Will Barton, St. Paul

Nearly had a triple-double (22 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists) in St. Paul’s 70-63 win over Naugatuck.

Ben Carroll, Notre Dame-West Haven

Posted a double-double (27 points and 12 rebounds) in the Green Knights’ 70-52 win over Wilbur Cross.

Gabe Matias, Innovation

Scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Innovation’s 63-31 win over University.

Innovation 74, Civic Leadership 31

Mikey Blackman led all scorers with 23 points and 4 steals, while Gabe Matias chipped in 13 and freshman Amari Cruz had 11. @GameTimeCT #ctbb — Innovation Athletics (@RavenAthletics1) February 20, 2021

Joe Johnson, Windham Tech

Scored 30 points in Windham Tech’s 80-75 loss to Norwich Tech.

GAMES TO WATCH

Bristol Central at New Britain, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.: A very good CCC road test for Donovan Clingan & Co.

Waterford at St. Bernard, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Waterford is coming off a dramatic 3-point victory at home thanks to Nolan Gollsneider’s three-pointer with 1.8 seconds left. Road contest at St. Bernard won’t be easy.

Sacred Heart at Naugatuck, Saturday, 5:30 p.m.: Greyhounds took one on the chin Saturday at St. Paul and dropped out of the top 10. A win here could put Naugatuck back in.

Notre Dame-West Haven at Fairfield Prep, Monday, 6 p.m.: Always seems to be a low-scoring, drag-it-out battle when the two longtime SCC foes meet at the original Alumni Hall.

Windsor at Northwest Catholic, Monday, 6:45 p.m.: Right now, it will be No. 2 at No. 3 in this CCC showdown. Northwest Catholic beat Windsor in last year’s CCC tournament semifinals.

Immaculate at Kolbe Cathedral, Monday, 7 p.m.: Rematch of last year’s SWC tournament final, won by Kolbe.