Connecticut’s top performances for week 1 includes a 54-point game

Dylan Crowley, Gilbert: Scored 54 points in Gilbert’s season-opening 82-51 win over Housatonic, tying a school record (see more below).



Owen Hibbard, Shepaug Valley: Scored 48 points in an 80-49 win over Nonnewaug.



Jack McDonnell, Sheehan: Scored 29 points in the Titans’ 54-44 victory over Hamden.



Jojo Wallace, New Milford: Poured in 36 points in the Green Wave’s 79-68 loss to Brookfield.



Josh Burke, Canton: Scored 36 points in an 83-41 victory over Windsor Locks. Added 22 points in Canton’s 52-43 win over Suffield.



Matt Curtis, Northwest Catholic: Poured in 29 points to help NWC beat Bloomfield 83-42.



Donovan Clingan, Bristol Central and Jack Hall, Avon: Clingan had 35 points and 11 rebounds and Hall had 29 points in Bristol Central’s 78-76 win. Clingan had 37 points and 17 rebounds in a 66-51 win over Bristol Eastern.



Jon Jacobs, Aerospace: Had 32 points in Aerospace’s 56-54 win over Classical Magnet.

Aerospace 56, Classical 54

Jon Jacobs led the Jets with 32 points. #ctbb @GameTimeCT @CTVarsity — CREC Athletics (@CRECAthletics) February 13, 2021



Jeremy Arnum, Valley Regional: Scored 25 points and had four steals in a 57-48 win over East Hampton and added 22 points and four steals in a 70-29 win over North Branford.



Vinny Defeo, Shelton: Had 30 points and 13 rebounds in the Gaels’ 64-56 win over Foran.



Jayquan Kirkland, Stratford: Scored 28 points in the Red Devils’ 82-73 overtime win over Pomperaug and added 22 points in the 60-52 win over Barlow.

Troy McKoy, Windsor: Had a pair of 28-point games against Bloomfield (79-52) and Simsbury (77-48).

OF NOTE

— According to the Waterbury Republican-American, the 54 points scored by Gilbert’s Dylan Crowley tied not only former teammate Hunter Smith’s record from last year, but also tied the highest point total of any player ever in the Berkshire League.

GAMES TO WATCH

St. Bernard at Norwich Free Academy, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Last year’s ECC Division II champion opens its season at last year’s ECC Division I winner.



Notre Dame-West Haven vs. Wilbur Cross at Floyd Little Athletic Center, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Rematch of the last two SCC tournament finals, both won by Cross at the FLAC.



Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Holy Cross snapped Sacred Heart’s 125-game winning streak in the NVL. This is also the start of the Hearts’ final season as the school announced last week that it is closing at the end of this school year.



Harding at Bassick, Monday, 5 p.m.: First, the Bridgeport basketball season was canceled, only to have it revived one week later. Now, after getting the mandatory 15 days of practice in, the two city rivals return to the FCIAC for this COVID-19 pandemic season and open the season against one another.



Wilbur Cross at Hillhouse (FLAC), Monday, 7 p.m.: Speaking of city rivals, this is the first of two between these storied Elm City champions. Hillhouse comes into the week having lost its first two games for the first time in decades.

— Joe Morelli