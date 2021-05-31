Connecticut’s top baseball performances for Week 7

Zach Broderick, Warde: The senior left-hander pitched a complete game striking out seven and allowing just four hits in the Mustangs 9-0 FCIAC championship game win over Greenwich.

Jack Bowery, Fairfield Prep: Bowery threw five innings for the Jesuits, allowing just three hits and one earned run, while striking out five. Bowery did not walk a batter as Prep won the SCC title 8-3 against West Haven.

Tommy Galusha, Holy Cross: The junior pitched six innings, allowed three hits, struck out 10 batters and knocked in the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth to lift Holy Cross to a 3-2 win over Watertown in the NVL title game.

Frank Mozzicato, East Catholic: The senior ran his hitless innings streak to 27 innings and his scoreless streak to 36, striking out 19 against South Windsor.

Andrew Amato, Weston: Amato had a two-run home run, finishing the SWC Championship game against Brookfield with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Ben Gendreau, Cheney Tech: Gendreau was 2-for-3 with a triple, four runs scored and three RBIs as the Beavers beat Abbott Tech 10-4 in the CTC Championship game.

Justin Zych, Greenwich: In the FCIAC semifinal slugfest, Zych was 4-for-4 with a triple, double and four RBIs as Greenwich beat Ridgefield 26-11.

Bo Yaworski, Killingly: The senior had three hits and doubled home the only run in Killingly’s 1-0 win over Fitch in the ECC title game. Yaworksi threw a no-hitter in Killingly’s quarterfinal win against Bacon Academy.

Cole Lavigne, Killingly: Lavigne pitched a complete-game shutout in Killingly’s 1-0 championship game win against Fitch.

Shaun Callahan, Bristol Eastern: The junior had a two-run home run as Newington beat HMTCA 10-5.

Jake Defonce, Abbott Tech: The senior threw a complete game with seven strikeouts as Abbott beat Wolcott Tech 15-2 in the CTC Semifinals.

Connor Podeszwa, Waterford: Podeszwa threw a no-hitter in the Lancers 13-0, five-inning victory over NFA in the ECC quarterfinals.