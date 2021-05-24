Connecticut’s top baseball performances for Week 6

3 1 of 3 Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Ryan Ebright, Westhill: The senior had a single and a home run with four RBIs in Westhill’s 7-6 win over Ridgefield.

Dante Bergantino, University/Classical: Bergantino pitched a complete game, allowing four hits while striking out 11 as part of a 5-1 win over Parish Hill.

Jake Pisano, Hamden: Pisano tripled and doubled to extend his hitting streak to 16 games as the Dragons beat Foran 6-3.

Bryan Kraus, Trumbull: Kraus threw a complete-game shutout in Trumbull’s 3-0 win over Ludlowe in the FCIAC Tournament Opening Round.

Jay Grzysiewicz, Killingly: Grzysiewicz threw a complete game, not allowing an earned run, with nine strikeouts as Killingly beat Plainfield 4-1.

Corey Pray, North Haven: Pray got the win on the mound also going 3-for-3 including a 2-run home run at the plate.

Carter Chambers, East Lyme: Chambers was 3-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and three RBIs for East Lyme in an 11-1 victory over Ledyard.

Mike Triplett, Lewis Mills: Triplett hit two home runs as Lewis Mills defeated Tolland 13-3.

Sebastian Holt, Amity: Holt went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs as part of an 11-4 win over Branford.

Connor Clement, Canton: The catcher was 3-for-4 with a single, two doubles and five RBIs in an 11-1 win against Thomaston.

Kyle Egan, St. Bernard: Egan picked up eight strikeouts over four innings, finishing the regular season with 74 strikeouts as St. Bernard rolled over Putnam 13-2.