Connecticut’s top baseball performances for Week 5

A look around the state at the top perfomances in high school baseball:

Bo Yaworski, Killingly: The senior threw his second no-hitter this season, striking out 11 in an ECC win over Windham.

Anthony DePino, Hand: DePino hit two home runs as No. 2 Hand beat Amity 9-4 to stay atop the SCC.

Brady Knorr, Stratford: Knorr allowed just two hits while striking out 12 in a 1-0 win over rival Bunnell. He also drove in the winning run on a single in the first inning.

Clete Wheeler, New Canaan: The senior had two hits and four RBIs, including a long home run as New Canaan rolled over rival Darien 13-3.

Justin Black, Oxford: Black pitched a complete game, striking out six as Oxford beat Seymour 5-1. Black also had two hits and drove in a run.

Ryan Daniels, St. Paul: Daniels hit his 11th and 12th home runs of the season in a 10-0 St. Paul victory over Torrington.

Ben Angus, Avon: Angus pitched his second complete game of the season, striking out four in a 3-2 win against Northwest Catholic. Angus was the winning pitcher in three of the last four games for the Falcons. He also threw a complete game in a 2-1 victory over Lewis Mills and got a win in a relief effort against Conard.

Michael Simonelli, Foran: Simonelli was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs in a 9-4 win over Branford.

Jake Jovia, Hamden: Jovia went 3-for-4 with four RBIs as Hamden out-slugged Fairfield Prep 16-11.

Joel Collado, Notre Dame-Fairfield: Collado had a home run and drove in three runs as the Lancers beat Barlow 4-2.