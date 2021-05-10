Connecticut’s top baseball performances for Week 4

Connor Jensen, Shelton: What does it take to knock off the No. 1 team in the state? Jensen found out, throwing a one-hit, 14 strikeout shutout for a 2-0 win over previous No. 1 Hand. His final strikeout came with the bases loaded to end the game.

Ben Van Tine, Shelton: Van Tine threw a no-hitter, striking out 7 as Shelton beat Hillhouse 9-0.

Mario Izzo, St. Paul: Izzo had two home runs and drove in six runs in a win over Seymour and hit a walk-off 3-run home run against Litchfield at Dunkin Donuts Park. Izzo has six home runs in his last three games.

Mike Lorenzetti, Bristol Central: The 6-foot-8 senior struck out 17 batters while giving up just one hit in a 4-0 win over Simsbury.

Brendan Palmer, Ansonia: Palmer had 15 strikeouts against WCA. In his last five appearances, he has struck out 53 batters while walking none.

Connor Johnston, Trumbull: Johnston struck out 12 and combined with Tyler Bashar on a no-hitter as the Eagles beat McMahon 3-0.

Casey Cerruto, St. Paul: Cerruto was 4-for-5 with a double and 5 RBIs in a 12-3 win over NVL rival Holy Cross.

Carter Kelsey, Staples: The righthander pitched 6.1 innings, striking out 11 and giving up only one hit as part of a 3-1 victory over Ludlowe.

Jason Reisert, Abbott Tech: Reisert was 3-for-5 with his first home run of the season as Abbott rallied from down six, beating Platt Tech 13-8.

Michael Belcher, Woodland: The freshman pitcher gave up four hits while striking out nine in 6.2 innings in a 4-2 win over Holy Cross. Belcher is 5-0 this season.

Pierce Hingtgen, McMahon: In a 7-5 win over New Canaan, Hingtgen went 3-for-3 with a home run and 3 RBIs.

Trey Deitelbaum, Foran: Deitelbaum threw a 5-inning no-hitter for Foran in an 11-0 win over Shelton.

Danny Weinstein, Hand: Weinstein got his second walk-off hit in as many weeks, this time in the form of a 2-run single to beat Cheshire 7-6.