Connecticut’s top baseball performances for Week 3/ Games to Watch for Week 4

Gianni Gambardella, West Haven: The junior needed just 83 pitches, 62 of which were strikes, to toss a complete-game two-hitter, striking out eight and walking just one batter in a 3-0 win over rival Notre Dame-West Haven.

Matthew Sawyer, Fairfield Prep: The senior went 5-for-5, including four doubles, with 5 RBIs in a 13-3 romp over Cheshire.

Johnny Bova, Trumbull: Bova helped the Eagles to a 10-6 win over Darien with a home run and a triple.

Jake Pisano, Hamden: Pisano had four hits for the second straight game, homering with 4 RBIs as Hamden defeated Sheehan 10-3

Matt Izzo, St Paul: Izzo hit 3 home runs, finishing the day with 8 RBIs as part of a 9-1 victory over Wolcott.

Tyler Kiluk, Sacred Heart: Kiluk had a no-hitter against Kennedy, striking out 13 of the 15 batters he faced.

Bo Yaworski, Killingly: Yaworski stayed dominant, striking out 11 in a complete-game in a 10-0 win over St. Bernard.

Peter Meyerson, McMahon: The catcher had a good week, going 4-for-8 with 3 home runs and 4 RBIs while reaching base 8 times. He is hitting .476 on the season.

Danny Weinstein, Hand: After being down 11-0 in the fifth, Weinstein capped an incredible rally by hitting a 3-run walk-off home run to win the game for Hand 13-12 over West Haven.

Devan Bade, Southington: Bade did it on both sides, going 2-for-3 with a triple while pitching a complete-game 3-hitter in a 10-0 win over Avon.

Jake DeFonce, Abbott Tech: The senor was 2-for-3 with a home run and 4 RBIs, also pitching 6 innings with 7 strikeouts in getting a win 10-3 win over Kaynor Tech.

Dylan Supan, West Haven: The pitcher threw a no-hitter in an 11-0 win over Guilford also adding 4 RBIs at the plate.

Wyatt Lisack, Westhill: Lisack took “Savage of the Game” honors by going 2-for-3 with a home runs and 4 RBIs against McMahon.

Kolby Pascarelli, Coginchaug: Pascarelli struck out 16 in a 9-2 win against Haddam-Killingworth.

Mike Triplett, Lewis Mills: The senior was 3-for-4 with a grand slam against Maloney and is now hitting over .500 for the season.

Justin Keeler, St. Joseph: Keeler hit a 3-run home run as the Cadets beat Ludlowe 10-4.

GAMES TO WATCH

Thomaston at Nonnewaug, Wednesday, 4 p.m.: Two of the top teams in the Berkshire meet as Thomaston tries to avenge its only loss of the season, 14-5 to Nonnewaug.

Masuk at Brookfield, Wednesday, 4:15 p.m.: The top of the SWC standings are tightening up and these two are in the thick of it at the top of the conference.

No. 7 Staples at No. 10 Greenwich, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.: Two top-10 teams, two of the most storied programs in the FCIAC and rivals to boot.

St. Paul at Holy Cross, Friday, 3:30 p.m.: Ryan Daniels and St. Paul riding a 7-game win streak and Holy Cross on a 5-game streak. This NVL rivalry rarely disappoints.

Windsor at No. 2 East Catholic, Friday, 3:45 p.m.: Eagles have No. 5 Southington next week but Windsor enters this week with just one loss and eyes on knocking off a ranked opponent.

Shepaug Valley at Abbott Tech, Friday, 3:45 p.m.: Abbott Tech puts its unbeaten record on the line in one of the few conference-crossover games to be played this season.

Trumbull at Ridgefield, Friday, 4 p.m.: If the rotations line up and weather cooperates, we could be in for a great one with Bryan Kraus of Trumbull and St. Johns commit Andrew Castelluccio of the Tigers potentially matching up.

Glastonbury at Berlin, Friday, 7 p.m.: Berlin has won seven-straight entering the week. Glastonbury is 4-4 but have two losses to East Catholic and two to Hall.

No. 1 Hand at Shelton, Friday, 7 p.m.: Shelton gave newly No. 1 Hand a scare last week and will be looking to know off the top dog this time around.

Woodstock Academy at Killingly, Saturday, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.: ECC Saturday double headers have been excellent. Bo Yaworski and Killingly come into the week without a loss.

– Scott Ericson