Connecticut’s top baseball performances for Week 2

TOP PERFORMERS

Three coaching milestones: Three coaches earned historic wins last week. Fairfield Prep coach Rudy Mauritz earned his 200th career win on Thursday with his team’s 7-3 victory over Sheehan. On Friday, Sal Coppola of Amity got his 500th win 13-0 over Wilbur Cross. Saturday, Jack McFarland of Staples recorded win No. 250 with a 9-1 victory over Danbury.

Jake Benner, Westhill: Benner hit home runs in the first, second and third innings as part of a 14-2 win over Ludlowe. He went 4-for-4 in the game with 6 RBIs, adding a double. Against Darien, he had two doubles a run and RBI and picked up win on the mound pitching in relief.

Brendan Palmer, Ansonia: The junior pitcher had an excellent week on the mound. He threw a complete game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts against Seymour and followed that up with a four-hit, 11 strikeout performance against Derby.

McAllister Burke, Amity: The junior was 4-for-4 with a two-run home run and three doubles in a 13-0 win over Wilbur Cross.

Alec Erskine, Haddam-Killingworth: Erskine had 14 strikeouts as H-K beat Hale Ray 7-1.

Bo Yaworski, Killingly: Yaworski went 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs including a 3-run home run in a 13-3 Killingly win over Wheeler.

Ryan Daniels, St. Paul: Daniels was 3-for-5 with a pair of 3-run home runs and 7 RBIs in a 28-9 victory over Torrington.

Bryan Kraus, Trumbull: Kraus struck out 14 batters for the second-straight game in a 1-0 win over Warde.

Cody Colon, Hamden: Colon is leading the Green Dragons with a .563 average through six games. He has nine hits including two doubles, a triple and two home runs. He is also the only Hamden player to hit safely in all six games.

Matt Blackwell, Oxford: Blackwell collected three hits and 3 RBIs in a 15-5 win over Ansonia.

Zack Ramppen, New Canaan: The junior catcher a had a home run and 2 RBIs in a 3-2 win over St. Joseph.

Keegan Daigle, Thomaston: Daigle threw a perfect game over five innings in a 10-0 mercy-rule win over Wamogo. Daigle dominated, striking out 12 of the 15 batters he faced.

Carter Kelsey, Staples: Kelsey struck out 17 batters over 6.2 innings before giving way to 6-foot-7 sophomore lefty Chris Zajac, who struck out the final batter of the game.

Frank Mozzicato, East Catholic: Mozzicato kept dominating by striking out 15 in 6.2 innings while allowing three hits in a 7-1 victory against Glastonbury.

Kolby Pascarelli, Coginchaug: The starter struck out 11 and only allowed two hits in defeating Old Saybrook 4-0.

Matt Lauria, Hale Ray: Lauria struck out 15 for Hale Ray, allowing three hits to beat Westbrook 6-2.

Danny Weinstein, Hand: Weinstein had two hits including a home run with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored in 12-6 win over Amity.

Berto Cantolni, Northwestern: Cantolini was 3-for-3 with a grand slam, triple, double and 9 RBIs in as part of a 13-0 win over Terryville.

GAMES TO WATCH

Shelton at No. 4 Amity, Wednesday, 3:45: Lots of players to watch in this one with Anthony Steele of Shelton and Juju Stevens, Sebastian Holt and McAllister Burke of Amity all in the running for SCC MVP.

Hamden at Sheehan, Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.: Titans looking to rebound from back-to-back losses against a Hamden team with nine home runs in seven games.

Barlow at No. 8 Masuk, Wednesday, 4:15 p.m.: Masuk is crushing baseballs with 82 runs scored in seven games. Can Barlow’s pitching hold them down?

Watertown at Torrington, Friday, 3:45 p.m.: Torrington on fire to start season with double-digit runs scored in five of its seven games. This is the last of four games n the week for Watertown.

Northwestern at Nonnewaug, Friday, 3:45 p.m.: Can Northwestern slow down the Nonnewaug train? Nonnewaug out-scoring opponents 104-7.

Canton at East Granby, Friday, 4 p.m.: First place in the NCCC on the line. Canton with 86 runs in six games.

No. 3 Staples at Trumbull, Friday, 4 p.m.: Trumbull has allowed four runs this season and none in its last three games.

Naugatuck at St. Paul, Friday, 4 p.m.: The biggest test yet for Ryan Daniels and St. Paul. Naugatuck has only played one game entering the week after a bunch of postponements from weather and COVID-19.

Westhill at Greenwich, Friday, 4:30 p.m.: The border rivals both have first-year coaches. Jake Benner has been crushing balls for the Vikings with four home runs last week.

NFA at No. 5 Waterford, Saturday, 11 a.m./12:30 p.m.: Doubleheader Saturday in the ECC does not get much better than this. NFA had 25 in a doubleheader last weekend while Waterford put up 29.

— Scott Ericson