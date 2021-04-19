Connecticut’s top baseball performances for Week 1

TOP PERFORMERS

Ryan Daniels, St. Paul: There are hot starts and then there is Daniels. He hit 3 home runs and had 8 RBIs in the season opener against Ansonia and was 2-for-2 with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs in a win over Sacred Heart.

Bo Yaworski, Killingly: Yaworski is on fire, tossing a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in win over Tourtellote in the season opener for the first no-hitter at the school since 2003. He then struck out 18 in a complete game one-hit shutout over Lyman Memorial. He added two hits and two RBIs in that win.

Jake Horowitz, Darien: Horowitz had a breakout performance going 4-for-4 with 3 doubles and 3 runs as the Blue Wave beat Greenwich 17-9 for its first victory of the season.

Carter Kelsey/Matt Spada, Staples: The two Wreckers pitchers combined to no-hit Darien in the opener won by Staples 6-0.

John Vumback, Maloney: The right-handed starting pitcher allowed two hits and struck out five of the first nine batters he faced, moving to 2-0 on the season as Maloney beat Wilcox Tech 4-2.

Matt Bucciero, Ridgefield: Bucciero hit 2 grand slams with 8 RBIs and 4 runs scored in a 14-3 win over Stamford.

Anthony Steele, Shelton: The first baseman was 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Shelton in a 6-3 SCC win over Foran.

Maico Cardona, Hamden: Cardona has 2 home runs and 8 RBIs in his first four games of the year for Hamden.

Jake Pisano, Hamden: Pisano is batting .625 (5-for-8) with a home run, five stolen bases and a .769 OBP in the first four games for Hamden.

Alberto Cantalini, Northwestern: Cantalini hit 2 home runs in the same inning and had 6 RBIs in win against Gilbert.

Tyler LaRoque/Rich Evans, Oxford: Both players hit grand slams in the bottom of the 7th inning in Oxford’s come-from-behind win over Holy Cross. LaRoque hit the walk off grand slam.

Collin McNeil, Branford: The Hornets pitcher gave up two runs on two hits, struck out 11 and helped himself with a double and an RBI as part of a 3-2 win against North Haven.

Brady Evon, Naugatuck: Evon pitched a complete game, striking out 10, allowing just 3 hits and 1 earned run.

Sean Minnick, Masuk: Minnick did it on both sides with a RBI single and a 2-run double. He also got the win over Newtown on the mound allowing four hits and striking out six.